If You Haven’t Been Living By Bill O’Reilly’s “Tip Of The Day” You Have Not Been Living

Fox fired O'Reilly, once one of the most prominent news hosts on cable television, in April after a bombshell New York Times report that the network paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment allegations against O'Reilly, who has denied the claims.

Since his exit from the conservative news channel, the 67-year-old has been publishing articles on his website, discussing news on a podcast, and, now doling out daily life tips on Twitter.

The advice covers everything from how to avoid overeating to dealing with "morons" and are super insightful and Fun! Here are some of the best takes on how to live your best life, because, let's face it, we all could use a little help to survive 2017.