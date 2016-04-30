Documenting A Disaster Movie: Q&A With Reporter Kate Aurthur On "Nina"

"Every bad thing that could happen to a movie happened to this movie." BuzzFeed News reporter Kate Aurthur chats about her experience interviewing the filmmakers behind the controversial film — and what she thinks of the movie after finally seeing it.

Even before its release, the film was mocked for its casting of Zoe Saldana in the title role —and things only got worse from there.

In her feature report for BuzzFeed News, reporter Kate Aurthur delved into how Nina became such a complete disaster.



I sat down with Kate to talk about her reporting experience and what she thought of the film.

Brianna Sacks: What drew you to this story?

Kate Aurthur: I had been aware for years about the bubbling racial controversy involved with the film, and it had been taking forever to come out. Mary J. Blige was going to play Nina Simone at one time, and then when Zoe Saldana was cast in late summer 2012 it made a bigger ripple than usual. There was the disastrous fight between directors and producers, and that, combined with the race issue, which hit Hollywood's black face problem right on the head, made this movie doomed.

BS: Why do you think this movie even premiered if everyone knew it was doomed?

KA: It was a passion project and I think by the end everyone just wanted it to come out and be done with it. But the film was not what writer-director Cynthia Mort wanted it to be, and she had a lot of regrets when I interviewed her.

She also had a perspective about Saldana that I knew people would disagree with: When you are directing a movie you give your actors the tools they need. Those tools were to have Saldana's skin be a darker color and her face different. She felt it was the same way Nicole Kidman wore a different nose to play Virginia Woolf in The Hours. Her philosophy of directing is that it's an art. Nina is a fictional movie and it was her vision and her interpretation.