DeVos Says Trump's School Safety Commission Won't Talk About Guns

President Donald Trump's school safety commission, created in the wake of the Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland, Florida, will not focus on the role guns play in campus violence, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Tuesday.

Speaking to a Senate appropriations subcommittee, DeVos — who heads the new commission and who has come under fire for struggling to answer questions about school safety — told lawmakers that examining how firearms relate to gun violence in schools was not on the commission's agenda.

The Trump administration created the commission as part of a multipronged attempt “to address school safety and the culture of violence.”

In a perplexing back-and-forth with Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, DeVos avoided addressing how guns factor into the conversation surrounding school safety, repeating that the commission is solely focused on "raising up successful, proven techniques and approaches to ensuring schools are safe for students to attend."

"Our country is now averaging a school shooting each week. In fact, one day after the commission met last month another 10 students and teachers were killed in Santa Fe, Texas," Leahy said. "Will your commission look at the role of firearms as it relates to gun violence in our schools?"

“That’s not part of the commission’s charge, per se," DeVos replied.

Apparently confused, Leahy asked: “So we’ll look at gun violence in schools, but not look at guns? An interesting concept."

Smiling, DeVos stood her ground. "We are actually studying school safety and how we can ensure our students are safe at school," she said.

Asked by Leahy later whether she believes an 18-year-old high school student "should be able to walk into a store and minutes later come out with an AR-15–style gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition," DeVos demurred.

"I believe that is very much a matter of debate," she said. "Our focus is on raising up successful, proven techniques and approaches to ensure our schools are safe for students to attend."

Neither the White House nor the Education Department responded to BuzzFeed News' requests to clarify the remarks.

