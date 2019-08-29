A Defense Agency Asked People For Help Finding Dark Underground Tunnels ASAP And People Were Like EXCUSE ME

Ever heard of DARPA? The research agency within the US Defense Department? Yeah, you, me, and probably 97% of the rest of the country hadn't...until Wednesday when it sent a super random, weird, creepy tweet that was basically the intro to Stranger Things Season 3 and caused people to be like, "Oh, OK, yeah sure, this is fine."

Some background: the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency oversees research and development initiatives aimed at developing "breakthrough technologies for national security."

The agency came to fruition in 1957, with the launch of Sputnik. Since then, it's championed cutting-edge technology like the internet, AI, nuclear threat detectors, virtual fences, and robots. It now even has a podcast called Voice From DARPA, which sounds...intriguing.

Now, let's dig into why people think the end might be coming.

"Attention, city dwellers!" DARPA tweeted Wednesday morning. "We're interested in identifying university-owned or commercially managed underground and urban tunnels & facilities able to host research & experimentation."

"It's short notice..." the agency continued, writing that it's looking for answers by Friday.

The tweet includes photos of dark, windowless underground spaces with hardly any exits, slightly similar to scenes from, oh, I don't know, The Silence of the Lambs, Psycho, Saw, or an episode of Criminal Minds.