A Fox Station Was Dragged For Tweeting About Weed Found In The Home Of A Man Killed By A Cop

A Fox television affiliate in Dallas created a rare moment in recent internet history Thursday, uniting basically everyone across the political spectrum in outrage over a tweet highlighting that investigators had found marijuana in the apartment of a Texas man who had been shot dead by a police officer.

Off-duty Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, her neighbor, in his home last week after she said she mistakenly entered his apartment, thinking it was her own, and thought he was an intruder. The 30-year-old was arrested and charged with manslaughter on Sunday before being released on a $300,000 bond.

On Thursday, Fox 4 News obtained a copy of the unsealed police affidavit and posted a report about what authorities found after searching the crime scene, highlighting that Jean, 26, had a small amount of marijuana in his apartment. Other outlets, including the Associated Press, chose to focus on other uncovered items, like two bullet casings.



The station then tweeted: "DEVELOPING: Search warrant: Marijuana found in Botham Jean’s apartment after deadly shooting."

Almost immediately, people on Twitter reacted in outrage, slamming the station for "smearing" Jean and perpetuating a racist narrative that the victim was somewhat culpable because he had drugs in his home.

"This smear is despicable," said the former director of the Office of Government Ethics.

