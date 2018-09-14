BuzzFeed News

A Fox Station Was Dragged For Tweeting About Weed Found In The Home Of A Man Killed By A Cop

For one brief moment, the political right and left came together united in outrage.

By Brianna Sacks

Brianna Sacks

Posted on September 13, 2018, at 9:48 p.m. ET

DEVELOPING: Search warrant: Marijuana found in Botham Jean’s apartment after deadly shooting https://t.co/ISSGgxgt34
FOX 4 NEWS @FOX4

DEVELOPING: Search warrant: Marijuana found in Botham Jean’s apartment after deadly shooting https://t.co/ISSGgxgt34

A Fox television affiliate in Dallas created a rare moment in recent internet history Thursday, uniting basically everyone across the political spectrum in outrage over a tweet highlighting that investigators had found marijuana in the apartment of a Texas man who had been shot dead by a police officer.

Off-duty Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, her neighbor, in his home last week after she said she mistakenly entered his apartment, thinking it was her own, and thought he was an intruder. The 30-year-old was arrested and charged with manslaughter on Sunday before being released on a $300,000 bond.

On Thursday, Fox 4 News obtained a copy of the unsealed police affidavit and posted a report about what authorities found after searching the crime scene, highlighting that Jean, 26, had a small amount of marijuana in his apartment. Other outlets, including the Associated Press, chose to focus on other uncovered items, like two bullet casings.

The station then tweeted: "DEVELOPING: Search warrant: Marijuana found in Botham Jean’s apartment after deadly shooting."

Almost immediately, people on Twitter reacted in outrage, slamming the station for "smearing" Jean and perpetuating a racist narrative that the victim was somewhat culpable because he had drugs in his home.

"This smear is despicable," said the former director of the Office of Government Ethics.

@FOX4 This smear is despicable. The man was minding his own business in his home when an intruder tried to break in and then killed him.
Walter Shaub @waltshaub

@FOX4 This smear is despicable. The man was minding his own business in his home when an intruder tried to break in and then killed him.

"you have to be high af to run this shit," tweeted a senior Silicon Valley engineer.

@FOX4 DEVELOPING: All manner of drugs found in the homes of every person employed at @FOX4 because you have to be high af to run this shit.
EricaJoy @EricaJoy

@FOX4 DEVELOPING: All manner of drugs found in the homes of every person employed at @FOX4 because you have to be high af to run this shit.

"Go to hell."

Go to hell https://t.co/dzm5FLwLUD
Yashar Ali 🐘 @yashar

Go to hell https://t.co/dzm5FLwLUD

It might even be a contender for a "worst journalism" award, said this New York Times correspondent.

If there was an award for the worst journalism this would be a really strong contender. Congratulations to everyone at Fox 4 News. https://t.co/L9Z5rNus1b
Binyamin Appelbaum @BCAppelbaum

If there was an award for the worst journalism this would be a really strong contender. Congratulations to everyone at Fox 4 News. https://t.co/L9Z5rNus1b

The tweet quickly went viral, garnering more than 17,000 responses from mostly outraged users. Even conservatives were like, WTF?

"How is this germane to what happened?" asked Dana Loesch, the National Rifle Association spokesperson.

How is this germane to what happened? https://t.co/83LrJMHztu
Dana Loesch @DLoesch

How is this germane to what happened? https://t.co/83LrJMHztu

"When you have lost Dana Loesch, you know you are really, really wrong," this guy said.

Dear Fox News: When you have lost Dana Loesch, you know you are really, really wrong. https://t.co/lLCrhuslYk
Andrew Lazarus @AndrewLazarus4

Dear Fox News: When you have lost Dana Loesch, you know you are really, really wrong. https://t.co/lLCrhuslYk

"100% irrelevant," said Guy Benson, a Fox News contributor.

Irrelevant. 100% irrelevant. https://t.co/1jZaBLNUJh
Guy Benson @guypbenson

Irrelevant. 100% irrelevant. https://t.co/1jZaBLNUJh

Ben Shapiro, the editor-in-chief for the conservative website the Daily Wire, also sarcastically questioned why the weed was at all relevant to the investigation.

Well then I guess it’s fine he was shot for no reason in his own apartment for doing nothing https://t.co/NgbGOFCjS6
Ben Shapiro @benshapiro

Well then I guess it’s fine he was shot for no reason in his own apartment for doing nothing https://t.co/NgbGOFCjS6

Retweeting Loesch, an editor of the National Review, another right-leaning news outlet, said that Botham "could have been running the world’s largest illegal marijuana dispensary and that would make no difference whatsoever to the facts, or change that he was the innocent victim here."

Utterly irrelevant. He could have been running the world’s largest illegal marijuana dispensary and that would make no difference whatsoever to the facts, or change that he was the innocent victim here. https://t.co/vg10daKKuo
Charles C. W. Cooke @charlescwcooke

Utterly irrelevant. He could have been running the world’s largest illegal marijuana dispensary and that would make no difference whatsoever to the facts, or change that he was the innocent victim here. https://t.co/vg10daKKuo

"Now release the blood test of the cop who killed a man in his own home," Drew McCoy, an expert in American politics, said.

Now release the blood test of the cop who killed a man in his own home. https://t.co/xaMiam67qI
Drew McCoy @_Drew_McCoy_

Now release the blood test of the cop who killed a man in his own home. https://t.co/xaMiam67qI

This journalism professor also had ~questions~ about the headline and why the station chose not to include all the other items investigators found that were directly connected to the shooting.

Hi @FOX4 As a journalism prof eager to teach good news judgement to next gen of reporters, I'm curious about your headline. Of all the things found in that apartment, why does this makes headline and not laptop, lunchbox--or cartridge casings? Please explain. #osunsewsclass https://t.co/RYVBcalIRX
Nicole Kraft @Nicole_Kraft

Hi @FOX4 As a journalism prof eager to teach good news judgement to next gen of reporters, I'm curious about your headline. Of all the things found in that apartment, why does this makes headline and not laptop, lunchbox--or cartridge casings? Please explain. #osunsewsclass https://t.co/RYVBcalIRX

Reached by phone for comment, an employee in the Fox 4 news division told BuzzFeed News the station had "no comment."

But shortly after they were inundated with the massive wave of backlash, the station recast its story.

@FOX4 @bri_sacks .@FOX4 has updated their story headline after a wave of backlash
Jon Passantino @passantino

@FOX4 @bri_sacks .@FOX4 has updated their story headline after a wave of backlash

"Lawyers 'disgusted' by release of search warrant showing marijuana found in Botham Jean's apartment," the updated headline read.


