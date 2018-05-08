The Parkland Shooter Was Ordered To Enroll In A Disciplinary Program But Never Completed It

School officials had earlier insisted that Cruz had no connection to the program, which is meant to keep students out of jail.

Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz never completed a required disciplinary program that provides alternatives to arrests as he bounced from one infraction to another in middle school, officials acknowledged Sunday.

The announcement from Florida's Broward County School District contradicted earlier statements that Cruz had "no connection" to the program known as Promise, which has been under scrutiny since the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, where 17 people were killed in the attack.

Cruz was directed to the Promise program, which is designed to keep students who commit certain misdemeanors out of the criminal justice system, in 2013 for vandalizing a bathroom at Westglades Middle School. He was supposed to complete a three-day assignment, but after appearing at an education center in Fort Lauderdale for his intake interview, he never returned to complete the program, officials said.

"Our district’s and Superintendent Runcie’s previous comments were an honest effort to respond with what was believed at the time to be correct information," Tracy Clark, a spokesperson for the school district, said in a statement. "The district has now learned new details — and that information is being shared — proof of the district’s ongoing commitment to transparency."



Cruz's emotional and behavioral issues have been well-documented in sheriff and school reports. However, despite cycling through multiple programs and an alternative school for troubled students, he was still able to return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Cruz, 19, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder after police said he confessed to gunning down his former classmates and teachers.

After the shooting, Superintendent Robert Runcie repeatedly insisted that Cruz had no connection to the Promise program, writing in a March editorial that the district had no record of Cruz committing a Promise-eligible infraction or being assigned to the program while in high school, calling media reports to the contrary "fake news."



In its statement, the district defended Runcie's previous remarks, asserting that officials "correctly and accurately stated" that Cruz had no connection to the program while he attended Stoneman Douglas.