Costco Severed Ties With The Company That Handles Free Samples Because Of The Coronavirus

Costco, one of the world’s largest retailers, is cutting ties with the contracting company that handled its in-store samples because of decreased foot traffic due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to an internal memo obtained by BuzzFeed News.

On Monday, Costco notified its warehouse managers that it would no longer employ contractors with San Diego–based Club Demonstration Services to clean its warehouses and would shift those responsibilities to its own employees.

Earlier this month, Costco shifted some CDS contractors, who typically prepare and present single-serving food and drink samples, into roles cleaning facilities so that they could keep their jobs.

“Over the past 4 weeks you have all partnered with our CDS teams to increase warehouse sanitation for our members and employees,” Ron Vachris, Costco’s chief operating officer, wrote on March 30. “As our traffic in the warehouses has slowed due to various state directives, we will assume these duties with Costco employees effective April 6th.”

Vachris assured managers that the company would resume in-store samples “as soon as possible,” describing the service as “part of our DNA.”

Sources told BuzzFeed News that CDS was laying off all of its employees that work with Costco by Sunday. Spokespeople for Costco and CDS did not immediately return requests for comment.

Costco’s shift is just the latest example in the changing labor environment as corporations attempt to deal with the economic realities presented by the novel coronavirus. Even Costco, which initially experienced a surge in business as shoppers flocked to its stores to stock up and prepare, has shown it's not immune.

Got a tip? Email one of the reporters of this story at Brianna.Sacks@buzzfeed.com or Ryan.Mac@buzzfeed.com, or contact us here.

"Nobody knows when or if the company will ever come back," a 19-year-old former CDS employee in California told BuzzFeed News in an email Thursday night. "They are giving us pretty much no information except 'thanks for the help, bye!' We deserved more than that. Also we deserved more of a job security than what they gave us, only a few days warning."

Costco shut down sample service last month, according to a previous internal memo obtained by BuzzFeed News. The company continued to partner with CDS, which reportedly employed about 30,000 people at hundreds of Costco warehouses, for cleaning and sanitation. Business Insider had also reported on the change in their roles.

Monday’s note gave no timeline as to when Costco would begin its relationship with CDS again. Vachis noted that the contracting company would be working with its employees to ensure they obtained state and federal assistance.

“CDS will offer all employees their current position and current pay status when we resume,” he said.