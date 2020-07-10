Costco Didn’t Enforce Its Dress Code — Until Employees Started Wearing Black Lives Matter Masks

After Costco began requiring all employees to start wearing masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in late April, some chose the logos of their favorite teams, Harry Potter characters, or colorful designs and patterns, while others picked styles with a message, such as glittering rainbows for Pride and black, white, and blue American flags synonymous with supporting police. No one objected, said employees at several of Costco’s nearly 550 US warehouses.

But that changed last month, during the nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.

Now employees say that despite its public statements about supporting Black employees, the company is selectively enforcing an otherwise-ignored dress code — and even invoking anti-harassment policies — to punish workers who wear Black Lives Matter apparel. One employee took to social media to post an outraged letter of resignation to the company’s CEO. Another started a petition, which has to date gathered nearly 600 signatures.

After the death of George Floyd, the company’s CEO, Craig Jelinek, wrote to employees that the company remained “committed to taking care of our employees, building a diverse workforce,” and “treating each other in a fair, honest, respectful and inclusive way.”

So when Niko Bracy, a cashier at a Costco warehouse in Louisville, Kentucky, heard that six of his colleagues sent home for wearing Black Lives Matter masks — which he says he considers a basic “statement of equality” — he wrote a letter to Jelinek announcing his resignation.

“As a citizen of the United States of America, I have a right to refuse to dedicate my time, my labor, and my talents to a company that believes I am essential enough to risk my life, but not essential enough to stand against my death.”

The Louisville workers who were sent home do not appear to be an isolated case. In addition to the six workers there, five employees at Costco warehouses in Delaware, Chicago, and New Jersey have all said they were sent home or ordered to ditch BLM masks or suffer repercussions, including potential suspensions — in some cases even as other coworkers were allowed to wear masks with pro-police messages. Their expressions of frustration to managers didn’t amount to much, but Bracy’s letter, which he also posted to Facebook along with some of his colleagues’ complaints, had a dramatic effect, spurring the CEO of the $140 billion company to fly from Seattle to Louisville this week to personally meet with workers and discuss the controversy.

For well over three hours on Thursday morning, Jelinek met with seven aggrieved workers, listening to their experiences and concerns about what they see as systemic racism in the workplace. He responded that he believes Black lives do, indeed, matter, but added that if he permitted Black Lives Matter–related gear in the workplace, he would also have to allow other slogans such as “All Lives Matter.”

Costco declined to comment on the matter.

As millions of Americans have raised their voices in protest over racial injustice and police killings of Black people over the past six weeks, corporate America has been facing a reckoning over what employees — and a growing share of the public — feel are unfair, hypocritical, and potentially biased policies toward employees’ self-expression.

Starbucks last month reversed its stance on Black Lives Matter clothing and masks after BuzzFeed News reported that the coffee behemoth had been preventing workers from wearing them. Taco Bell apologized after a worker in Ohio was fired for wearing his BLM mask. Boycotts against Whole Foods have been growing after its Cambridge store sent a group of employees home for wearing BLM masks. Trader Joe’s has also been facing backlash for refusing to let its employees wear clothing that supports the movement.

In contrast to those and other major retailers, Costco has kept a relatively low profile when it comes to voicing its support for Black Lives Matter. Other than Jelinek's early June letter, the company has not taken a public stance on the topic. Internal company communications reveal an emphasis on remaining “neutral” so as to not upset Costco’s 100 million strong annual-fee-paying member base, which tends to skew older and whiter.

But for many workers, the company’s relatively quiet response to the movement — and its willingness to discipline workers for wearing BLM apparel — feels like a slap in the face.