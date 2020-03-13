The Unique Pain Of Not Being Able To Give Your Dad A Proper Funeral Due To The Coronavirus

Around the world, restrictions on gatherings of large crowds have forced people to make agonizing decisions about major life events.

Sons who can't properly bury the fathers, couples calling off their weddings and friends missing joyous events such as bachelorette weekends, Bat Mitzvahs, and 18th birthdays. Around the world, the coronavirus has upended people's lives in unfathomable ways, forcing them to make agonizing decisions to cancel meaningful and monumental life events. “It’s bullshit he can’t have a funeral,” said Nils Van den Bossche of his late father. “I understand the severity of the virus but at the same time I think it’s hypocritical to let people go on working, get sick there, but a gathering of a 100 friends family is not allowed?” On March 3rd, Gerd Van den Bossche, 51, died suddenly after collapsing in his office from a heart attack, according to his son. For the past 10 days, the 24-year-old's mother and sister have been in overdrive planning the funeral. It was going to be a large memorial, with about 200 people who wanted to come pay their respects. But then coronavirus fears started “lighting up” in Belgium with more than 500 infections so far. The Belgian government, like so many other countries, enacted swift, drastic precautionary measures to try and thwart the spread. On Friday night, Nils' family was dealt another painful blow: less than 24 hours before the service was slated to start, they got the news that their memorial was officially cancelled due to the restrictions on social gatherings. It’s painful and infuriating for Nils to not be able to honor his father the way he should be, with his friends, coworkers, and members of the community. Gerd had worked at the same company fixing wires on street lights for 18 years and also worked with a nearby soccer club, helping injured players.

“It’s quite miserable,” his son said. “Especially when you know your father was loved by a lot of people.”

Now, due to new rules on social gatherings, only 10 close friends and family members can come pay their respects to Gerd's life. The Saturday ceremony will last about 15 minutes, then the procession will head to the graveyard to bury the body. After that, the small group will disband and go home.

“There’s nothing else to do,” Nils said. “We aren’t even allowed to be together at this moment.” Nils joked that it’s probably what his father would have wanted. “He’d say, ‘This is too much money, so either we cut costs or cancel it entirely,’” Nils chuckled. “I am just trying to stay as positive as possible as I have to call all these people and notify them they can’t come.” One of the hardest parts of the tragedy is that the two had just started to become friends again. Nils said he'd had a rocky relationship with his father for about 10 years, since he became a teenager. But, the last few months, they had begun to repair it, grow "a lot closer and we started having an actual father-son relationship." He wrote a letter to his father, which he had hoped to read at his funeral. Now, he says he will publish it online.

“I want people who couldn’t attend to see one final time how much he meant to me,” he said. “He was always so proud of his family, his children. I want him to know I am proud of him, in the end.”

Thousands of miles away in Opoczno, Poland, Maja Szot has just finished telling the 40 or so teens who had RSVP'd to her 18th birthday party that the whole thing was off. She'd been planning this day for a year — buying decorations, finding the perfect venue, locking down a DJ, creating the play list, and nailing down her "really, really cool cake, which looks like Shrek."

"In Poland, the18th birthday is like a huge thing, many teenagers prepare for this day like a year or two before," the high schooler told BuzzFeed News. "To be honest, I was scared at first I didn't wanted to celebrate the fact I am going to be an adult but my friends convinced me somehow and I really liked the idea." Like scores of students across the globe, Szot's school is on lockdown for at least two weeks, putting their academic and social lives on pause. She's been spending a lot of time watching Netflix and connecting with friends on Instagram and TikTok, but it's been lonely. She and her friends were "really excited" to finally see each other on April 3, the day of her birthday party. But on Friday night, her dad called and told her they had to call it off. "I got really sad and angry at the same time," she said. "It feels a little depressing but I know it's for the better, so it's OK." Instead, to celebrate she said a few friends will come over on March 31, the day she turns 18, and watch a movie. It's not how she imagined ringing in the moment she "became an adult," but she knows she's not alone. Other teens in her grade are also preparing to cancel their big days, too. There's one thing, though, that's she's not cancelling: the massive Shrek cake she ordered. "I will eat it all by myself," she said .

As the coronavirus continues to cause panic and bring daily life to a grinding halt, couples are being forced to make the painful decision to cancel or postpone weddings, bachelor, and bachelorette parties. Kristin Godsell was supposed to celebrate finishing the New York City half-marathon and her upcoming May wedding with eight of her best friends in Boston next weekend for her bachelorette party. Now, the 29-year-old won't be doing either. After officials shut down the race, she had a feeling she'd be forced to do the same for her bachelorette weekend, which she'd been planning since October. "It's this stressful waiting game for things to get cancelled," she said. "It's a fear if we don't cancel that means I could be putting people's health in jeopardy and I didn't feel comfortable with that." With the help and support of her friends, she switched gears, called off the trip, and invited anyone who felt comfortable to her home in Norwalk, Connecticut, for a more low-key, intimate gathering. As "upset," as she was, she said the experience gave her a deeper perspective of and appreciation for what it really means to get married. "You learn who your friends are quickly. People who reached out to say, 'How can we help?'" she said. "I talked to my fiancé a lot and we realized you lose hindsight about the goal of these weekends. It's about being together. These times show you what you are capable of doing and remind you why you did this to begin with and you roll with it. I am choosing to be on the other side."

