Cole Sprouse Was Arrested While Protesting Racial Discrimination And Police Brutality

"It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement," the actor said.

Cole Sprouse, who stars as Jughead in the CW’s popular Riverdale series, was arrested while protesting in Santa Monica on Sunday as police officers worked to corral demonstrators and regain control among mass rioting, destruction, and looting. The 27-year-old was part of a group of a few dozen protesters who were gathered on Broadway in downtown Santa Monica, holding signs decrying the death of George Floyd and chanting “I can’t breathe.” Earlier that day, hundreds of people gathered for a peaceful protest about a mile away, marching and holding moments of silence to honor black people killed by police. But as that demonstration wound down, another group had descended on the Third Street Promenade, a tourist-heavy shopping district near the beach, and started vandalizing, looting, and destroying shops and restaurants. Fires broke out in the Gap and completely torched Sake House, a longtime favorite family-owned Japanese restaurant. At least two squad cars were burned and damaged and nearly every business on Fourth Street was pillaged and destroyed as groups of looters ran into stores like REI and the Pottery Barn, running out with their arms full of hiking backpacks, pillows, plates, shoes, and anything they could carry. Two police officers told BuzzFeed News they did not have the resources or capacity to stop them, and that their job was to try and ensure people could protest peacefully and to contain the perimeter.

As groups ransacked the mall and surrounding streets, other clusters of peaceful protesters gathered to display signs, dance, and confront the lines of police before them. As the evening wore on, officers began to close in and cut off intersections, thinning and dispersing crowds. A few dozen demonstrators, including Sprouse, were part of a group that wanted to stay put, but complied with police forcing them east. Eventually, the police lines cornered the group at the intersection of Sixth and Colorado and encircled those remaining. A pair of first aid volunteers treated a man named Brandon Mitchell, who was bleeding from a rubber bullet wound on his back, and some demonstrators then said they wanted to leave, but told BuzzFeed News they felt unable to because of the police blockade. Sprouse, who was wearing a black bandana around his nose and mouth, was one of the first in the group that police grabbed and put in zip-tie handcuffs.

Sprouse shared his experience on Instagram on Monday afternoon, confirming that police had told protesters they would be arrested if they did not leave. "I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica," Sprouse said. "We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us." The scene, although calm, was tense, confusing, and emotional. Officers then continued picking off protesters to be detained, some of whom were crying and asking to leave.

After police cleared the group, they sat at least 20 people on the curb and in police vans before police took them to surrounding detention centers, like the Santa Monica Airport.

David Brown, another demonstrator who was also arrested and put in the same holding cell as Sprouse, said they were held for about 90 minutes, charged with a misdemeanor count of violating curfew, and then freed. Like other protesters, he expressed confusion about the circumstances in which they detained and said he did not hear those warnings. “We tried to leave because a cop said if we went one way we could go but then they didn’t let us leave,” Brown said. “I was shocked and traumatized by the whole thing because I was there to witness, to document. The whole time police were settings up to arrest us. In hindsight, the curfew was 4 p.m. and at that point we were breaking the law, but I wish he would have just said you can leave now or you can be arrested.” In total, authorities arrested more than 400 people for a spate of alleged crimes, like looting, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, assault on a police officer, and violating curfew, Santa Monica Police Chief Cynthia Renaud said Monday, adding that 95% of them did not live in the city.

A spokesperson for the police department said the majority of the arrests were "citations" and thus, many demonstrators were not booked or fingerprinted.

Stanton Sharpe / Sipa USA via AP A protester is handcuffed in Santa Monica on May 31.