A Toddler Fell To Her Death On A Cruise Ship And Her Family Could Be Charged

Puerto Rican authorities say they have not ruled out charging family members in the death of an 18-month-old Indiana girl who slipped from her grandfather’s hands and through a Royal Caribbean cruise ship’s 11th floor window on Sunday.

The toddler, Chloe Wiegand, and her family were aboard the Freedom of the Seas cruise liner while it was docked in San Juan when the girl somehow plunged through a large, open window and onto the concrete dock below while she was spending time with her grandfather, Sam Anello.



Chloe had traveled to San Juan from Granger, Indiana, with her parents, siblings, and four grandparents for a Caribbean vacation. Her father, Alan Wiegand, is an officer with the South Bend Police department, which expressed its condolences in a statement on Monday.



Witnesses told Telemundo PR that they heard the family's horrified screams as the toddler fell from the ship. The reaction from Chloe's mother was especially painful. "It does not compare to any other scream," a passenger said.

Puerto Rican officials have given varying accounts of what led to the toddler's sudden fall. In their initial statement, authorities said that Chloe accidentally slipped from Anello's arms, falling off the deck as the ship prepared to leave.

But on Tuesday, authorities said they were working to determine if charges would be brought against the family over the girl's death.

"Prosecutors interviewed the family today and they will now determine if there will be charges," Kiara Hernandez, a spokesperson with the Department of Public Safety, told BuzzFeed News.

The investigation into the girl's death is being handled by Puerto Rico Police and the San Juan attorney general's office. The Department of Justice will "continue working on the investigation of this case with the required rigor," said Elmer L. Román González, secretary of the Department of Public Safety.

Port Authority spokesman José Carmona told CNN that Chloe and Anello were playing in a dining hall on the 11th floor deck when her grandfather picked her up, held her in the window, and then lost his balance.



Chloe's family, however, is pushing back on the narrative that Anello was irresponsibly "dangling" the little girl and are blaming Royal Caribbean for leaving a large window open in the children's area of the ship.



During a press conference on Tuesday, Michael Winkleman, the Wiegand's attorney, said that her grandfather put her on the railing to bang on the window glass because she loved doing that at her brother's hockey games back in Indiana.

This is not “like the Michael Jackson story, where he was dangling the child out the window,” he said.

