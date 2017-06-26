Chance The Rapper Delivered A Powerful Speech On Justice And People Were Moved

"My God is putting the pressure on me so I can become who I'm supposed to be," he said. "I'm a good man and I'm going to become a better man."

Chance the Rapper delivered a powerful, impassioned speech calling for justice for the black community and vowing to become a better man after he accepted the BET Humanitarian Award on Sunday night.

The 24-year-old rapper from Chicago became the youngest person to date to receive the award for work "positively impacting both local and national communities." He has pledged to donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools, worked on President Obama's criminal justice program, and raised more than $2 million for his SocialWorks organization.

Before Chance the Rapper took the stage, former first lady Michelle Obama surprised a floored audience with an on-screen message praising the rapper's "passionate efforts" to ensure children in Chicago "get the education they deserve."

"We have known Chance and his family since he was a wee little baby rapper," Obama said. "Chance is showing our young people that they matter. That they have something inside of them that is worthy of being expressed ... I can think of no better legacy to leave. And I am thrilled to celebrate you here tonight and honored to call myself your friend."