Just when you thought this year could not get any more dramatic, I have some *shocking* news: The controversial film adaption of Cats is no longer part of Universal Pictures' lineup for award season contenders.

Just a few days after the film version of the Broadway musical, which critics mildly described as a "descent into madness" and a sight "no human should see," bombed its opening weekend at the box office (earning a mere $11.2 million WORLDWIDE), Universal Pictures quietly abandoned its Oscars campaign.

The star-studded film, which stars Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, James Corden, Jason Derulo, and Taylor Swift, cost nearly $100 million to make. It had been listed on Universal's "for your consideration" page, next to other acclaimed films like Us and Queen & Slim. People on Twitter posted about Universal's plugs for the film back in November and up until Dec. 22.

After calling out the "assholes" who almost convinced him to see the movie over his winter break, film critic Jason Adams expressed his surprise that "they haven't scheduled any guild screenings in New York..."