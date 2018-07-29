Firefighters Are Struggling To Keep Up With A Violent Blaze Raging Across Northern California “This fire has done something we have never seen in Shasta history,” Cal Fire Chief Brett Gouvea said Saturday. “It has done things weather-wise, pattern-wise, that we have never seen before.” Twitter

Brianna Sacks/BuzzFeed News Firefighters assess the damage from the Carr Fire in Igo, California, near Redding.

REDDING, California — Thousands of firefighters continued to battle an unruly wildfire that has killed five people as it rapidly swallowed miles of dry, woodsy land, threatening rural communities tucked into the dry, baking, hills in Northern California's Shasta County, about 100 miles from the Oregon border.

The deadly Carr Fire — fueled by a catastrophic combination of erratic winds, bone-dry brush, and sweltering temperatures — swelled to 83,000 acres by Saturday night, burning 500 structures and forcing nearly 40,000 people from their homes. After five days, the fire remained only 5% contained, creating an active and unpredictable situation as triple-digit temperatures were forecasted to scorch the area for the rest of the weekend. Five people have died in the blaze, including two firefighters and a beloved grandmother and her two small grandchildren, who perished after the fire suddenly engulfed their neighborhood earlier this week. Dozens of people have been reported missing, although Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko has cautioned that many of those individuals will likely turn up, and have been out of touch because they fled their homes without cellphones. On Saturday, the president declared a state of emergency to help funnel more resources to the region while the California National Guard has been assisting agencies in the air and on the ground. At a community meeting later that afternoon, anxious and emotional residents bent forward on folded metal chairs to listen as officials from a range of local, state, and federal agencies explained the wrath of the unprecedented blaze and predicted when locals might be able to return to their evacuated neighborhoods to see if their homes are still standing. “This fire has done something we have never seen in Shasta history,” Cal Fire Chief Brett Gouvea told the crowd. “It has done things weather-wise, pattern-wise, that we have never seen before.”

Brianna Sacks/BuzzFeed News The remnants of a still-smoldering home off Placer Road in Igo, California, a small town near Redding.

In a mere five days, the blaze has swallowed scars left by every other significant fire to hit the region in the past 50 years and more, Gouvea later told BuzzFeed News. In some areas, he said, flame lengths have reached 200 feet. “Its footprint took in all those fires and more,” he said. “What’s unique about this fire is that we had fire tornado activity. Tornadoes swept through with fire inside and ripped roofs from their homes.” Residents described looking out their windows and seeing the orange hue miles away, only to suddenly find themselves throwing kids, pets, and photo albums into their cars just hours later.

“We literally had 15 minutes after the police arrived and shouted at us with a loudspeaker to get out,” resident Melissa Buchmann recalled as she cradled one of her three young daughters. “We thought we had more time because [the fire] was on the other side of the Sacramento River and then all the sudden it was eight miles closer at my front door coming right at us.” Buchmann and her partner, Bryan Taylor, thrust their daughters and six pets — including “a guinea pig that we could not leave because it is a living soul” — into their car and joined a thick, long line of other frantic residents trying to evacuate the neighborhood. “It was like everyone waited until the last minute but you just never thought it would do what it did. Fire tornadoes…” Buchmann said, trailing off. By late Saturday, Redding, a city about 90,000 people tucked below Oregon along the Sacramento River, took on a surreal, strange, and sluggish feel. People milled around aimlessly through the chalky air, clutching belongings and brown-bagged lunches, standing on street corners sharing their evacuation stories as hundreds poured into already-overflowing shelters. Looting has been a major problem, Bosenko told residents at the community meeting. But authorities announced that they had made one arrest tied to local looting incidents and and have leads on other suspects, prompting a cheer from the exhausted crowd.

Courtesy of Rocky Sullivan Fire tornadoes from the Carr Fire blaze erupt off Highway 299 in Shasta County, California.

For emergency crews, battling extraordinary, ferocious blazes in California has become a new normal, but even seasoned firefighters said that they too could not believe what they are seeing on the front lines of the Carr Fire.

"Things were blowing up," one firefighter named Corey described as he came into the fairgrounds to get some much-needed rest. "It was like a war zone." Parked alongside smoke-enshrouded homes, weary and dusty firefighters have been tugging hoses, sawing down crisped trees, and clearing dry vegetation from new neighborhoods that have come under threat as the blaze moves east. “It was moving so fast we couldn’t get out in front of it,” Russel Hodgson, a wiry, sharp-eyed contractor with Cal Fire told BuzzFeed News after helping saw down an oak tree that had burned down in the small town of Igo. “I’ve been doing this for 20 years and it seems like the brush and vegetation is changing,” he went on. “The brush is coming back much faster and there are no trees to shade it and, because of the drought, everything is super dry. Everything is ready to burn at any second.”



