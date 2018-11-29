The Massive Search Effort For Human Remains From California's Deadliest Fire Is Now Over

After nearly 20 days of combing through ash, rubble, and twisted metal looking for residents who died during California's deadliest wildfire in history, thousands of search and rescue workers are now going home.

The Camp fire, which ignited three weeks ago in rural Northern California, killed at least 88 people, torched 153,336 acres, and destroyed 14,000 homes about 5,000 other buildings, making it the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history and the nation's worst fire in a century.

“As of tonight, the search will be conducted by the Butte County Sheriff's Office," spokesperson Megan McMann said. "The National Guard is still assisting in road blocks in the area.”



As of Tuesday, there were still nearly 200 names listed as unaccounted for, although that list has fluctuated dramatically and the number of missing continues to decline.



On Nov. 8, the wind-driven, ember-spewing wildfire erupted in the little, rural Northern California town of Pulga and swept across nearly 7 miles in 90 minutes to the city of Paradise. Tens of thousands of people were trapped as they frantically tried to outrun heat and flames as piles of abandoned cars and traffic clogged the four narrow roadways out. Officials deployed a tested evacuation plan, but the fast-moving fire threw those plans into chaos, forcing firefighters to try and clear the entire town of 27,000 people at once.

At a press conference Wednesday, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea acknowledged the possibility that some residents may never be found, given the power and ferocity of the fire, and that some residents returning home may stumble upon pieces of bone.

"The fire burned very intensely and many of the remains were almost completely consumed, leaving nothing but bone and fragments," Honea said. "It's possible that people going home will encounter these fragments."

Stressing the scale and immense effort of the thousands of search teams that have repeatedly checked property after property, 18,000 in total, he said that he sincerely hopes that "no additional remains will be located."

"I believe we have done our due diligence," he said. "All locations where we thought there was a high probability of human remains have been searched."