California Residents Devastated By Wildfires Are Now Having To Evacuate Due To Mudslides

California residents are again being forced from their homes as a constant deluge of rain sparked floods and sent loose debris flowing around neighborhoods charred by recent wildfires, trapping people in their vehicles.

Not even a week after firefighters contained the historic Camp fire, which killed 88 people, burned more than 150,000 acres, and destroyed 19,000 buildings in the town of Paradise and surrounding communities, officials had to ready for the possibility of dangerous and potentially destructive flooding and mudslides as a powerful storm moved into California.

Heavy rain over burn-scarred mountains and canyons can be dangerous because the fire-ravaged land lacks the ability to absorb water, potentially triggering mudslides and debris flows. Last January, 21 people died in the Southern California beach community of Montecito after a massive mudslide tore through hills burnt raw by a fire the month before.

On Thursday, National Weather Services issued flash flood warnings for the Paradise area, warning that “life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and hillsides is likely” and urging residents to remain alert.

That afternoon, an intense band of rain caused rivers and streams to rise quickly, trapping dozens of cars on bridges and roads. Butte County officials sent crews of officers and rescue teams to help stranded residents and evacuate homes.

On emergency dispatch radio, authorities reported more than 150 vehicles trapped in the area and an abandoned SUV floating down a creek.

Rick Carhart, a spokesperson for the Butte County Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told BuzzFeed News that swift water rescue teams had to evacuate three households by boat and escort at least 50 cars trapped by high water down from a road in Butte Creek Canyon.

