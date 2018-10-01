A Group Of High Schoolers Are In Trouble For Spelling Out Racist Messages At A Senior Picnic

A California high school has taken disciplinary action against at least 10 students after they spelled out racist and anti-gay messages on T-shirts at a senior event last week.

Last Thursday, a group of seniors at Escondido High School, near San Diego, took photos wearing lettered shirts that spelled out slurs like "nigger" and "fags" while at a senior picnic.

The school hosts the event annually and allows students to wear shirts that spell out pre-approved words for a senior photo. But this year, several students decided to pull letters from other words to form the offensive slogans, and then posted photos of the stunt on Snapchat and Instagram.

The images stunned and angered their classmates, as well as alumni, who screenshot the posts and reshared them on social media platforms, condemning the actions.

Cade Pannell, who graduated from Escondido High School two years ago, saw a video of the students on one of his Snapchat stories on Thursday and said he was "shocked it came from my high school." The 19-year-old snapped a photo and posted it on Instagram, where it quickly went viral.

After seeing the images, school and district officials, aided by the Escondido Police Department, investigated the incident and subsequently took action against the students involved. It is not clear, however, what kind of punishment the students will face for their actions at the picnic.



"I want to assure you that actions have been taken and students are receiving consequences; however, specifics must remain confidential," Escondido High School's Principal Adriana Lepe-Ramirez, said in a statement Sunday. "We believe the lessons to be learned need to, and can, far exceed a period of punishment."

"Together, we have begun the process of educating all on the implications and power of one’s actions and decisions," Lepe-Ramirez said. "This will be a continuing process and I will provide updates throughout the year."