The Grim, Exhausting Task Of Finding Those Killed By Hurricane Dorian Takes Its Toll

Body bags carrying the dead are piled in a tractor trailer behind the Marsh Harbour health clinic, Marsh Harbour, The Bahamas, Sept. 12, 2019.

Because of the dense debris, the smell of the bodies gets twisted.

The dogs pace and hover, intent and unrelenting. It’s tough, but they’ve trained for this. Practicing on tracing fragments of human teeth, hair, and bloodied Band-Aids buried in tubes in the ground, the ones who didn’t make it out.

Charlie, Hunter, Sam, Nika, and their handlers from Burnaby, Canada, make up a team of 13 pups and volunteer firefighters who are trained to scour disaster areas for the living and the dead.

For the past four days, they’ve been in Abaco, meticulously combing over piles of sheet metal, plywood, doors, window frames, bed posts, children’s toys, toilet bowls, and kitchen tables, spray painting messages like “C,” “D,” and lines to indicate where they’ve been and how many bodies lie somewhere in the wreckage.

“You’re not finding a person just yet, you’re finding their scent,” said Mark Pullen, the team’s leader. “And then you go in and find their body.”

The National Emergency Management Agency, known as NEMA, asked them to come, said Pullen, underscoring the overwhelming task of looking for bodies nearly two weeks after Hurricane Dorian reduced the primarily poor, Haitian immigrant communities of Marsh Harbour, the Mudd, and Pigeon Peas, to junk yards.

“It’s like a giant toy box was dumped upside down,” the 64-year-old said.

The death toll has hovered around 50 people for nearly a week, but the government has continued to warn that that number will rise sharply. On Wednesday, though, officials revised the number of missing persons from 2,500 to 1,300 after they cross-referenced their lists of missing and evacuated residents.

Since the historic storm struck the chain of islands on Sept. 1, search and rescue teams from all over have been pouring in to try and locate bodies as residents continue to post “have you seen” or “still haven’t heard from” with pictures of loved ones on Facebook.

For 12 hours a day, the Burnaby crew, comprised of nine humans, an Australian Kelpie, yellow Lab, golden retriever, and a Belgian Malinois, have traversed nails and “everything else you can think of.” They’ve gingerly maneuvered over what’s left of restaurants, stores, and homes. When the dogs find someone, they pause and signal, and their handler makes a mark.

“We were told not to touch them, the bodies,” Pullen said. “So we cover them and mark the plywood.”