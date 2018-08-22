Buckle Up Because Tuesday Was An Absolutely Insane News Day. Here's What Went Down.

Hey there. Welcome. If this is basically you after looking at your phone, computer, or any other thing and seeing what a complete tornado shitstorm of a news day we had Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, which shall now be called "holy-fucking-hell," then you are in the right place.

First, Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges — including illegally paying off an adult film star. Then immediately afterwards, the president's former campaign manager was found guilty of his own set of federal crimes, carrying a potentially years-long prison sentence.

Also, rapper Post Malone came perilously close to dying in a plane crash, and Elon Musk deleted his Instagram over the ongoing drama with last week's houseguest Azealia Banks.

Oh, and a Republican congressman and his wife were charged in federal court for spending campaign money on things like dental work, theater, and plane flights for a bunny.

So basically an entire summer's worth of news happened in less than 12 hours, and it was straight chaos.