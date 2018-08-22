Buckle Up Because Tuesday Was An Absolutely Insane News Day. Here's What Went Down.
Sit back and grab a drink or six.
Hey there. Welcome. If this is basically you after looking at your phone, computer, or any other thing and seeing what a complete tornado shitstorm of a news day we had Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, which shall now be called "holy-fucking-hell," then you are in the right place.
First, Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges — including illegally paying off an adult film star. Then immediately afterwards, the president's former campaign manager was found guilty of his own set of federal crimes, carrying a potentially years-long prison sentence.
Also, rapper Post Malone came perilously close to dying in a plane crash, and Elon Musk deleted his Instagram over the ongoing drama with last week's houseguest Azealia Banks.
Oh, and a Republican congressman and his wife were charged in federal court for spending campaign money on things like dental work, theater, and plane flights for a bunny.
So basically an entire summer's worth of news happened in less than 12 hours, and it was straight chaos.
This is me after going through the 657 news cycles that all happened today in an attempt to do a nice, digestible little summary of some for you.
To kind of recap, this is some of what we're dealing with:
Here that is again and then some.
Right. Before we continue, here is another dog gif to sum up the mood.
Let's start with, ironically, the most straight-forward, not-like-a-bad-reality-TV-show story: Post Malone and the Plane
For those of you who don't know, Post Malone is a rapper (he is on the right with the wine on his head).
On Tuesday, Aug. 21 2018, aka Doomsday, a private jet carrying Malone and more than a dozen others had to make an emergency landing after two of its tires exploded after takeoff. Naturally, this caused the internet to freak the f out and, also be very mean because people are people and the internet is a burning hellscape.
At some point, Bret Michaels chimed in about his own private jet and that's about all the time I have/care to give about this shitshow. Moving on because it's better now (sorry couldn't help it).
Next up: SpaceX founder Elon Musk deleted his Instagram over the bizarre ongoing drama involving his girlfriend, singer Grimes, and their disgruntled house guest Azealia Banks, who apparently spent last weekend stranded, alone, with Musk at his house in LA. Musk also continued to do his thing on Twitter, causing people to wonder whether he might be dropping a rap album...
...or sending a cryptic message about his plans for Mars.
Meanwhile, he and Grimes unfollowed each other on Instagram AND Twitter, fueling rumors the couple had split up. You can catch up on that whole cluster here because it's time for us to move on to the main course of today's news dumpster fire: All the crimes (which, ironically, rhymes with Grimes!)
Along with being the day we all should have just given up, 8/21/18 will also be remembered as the day that Trump's former friends pleaded guilty to a whole mess of federal crimes.
Think Oprah: You get a crime and YOU get a crime.
Here's the jist:
Basically you cannot write this shit.
But yet, here we are.
Casual. NBD. This is fine.
Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts, including campaign finance fraud related to a payment he set up for adult film star Stormy Daniels "in coordination with and at the direction of" a candidate for federal office, known as "individual-1."
Immediately, the internet was like, WOW WHO COULD THAT BE?
It was THE mystery of the day.
Someone help Philip out here.
During all this, the president was on his way to a rally in West Virginia.
Where this happened: *Not ironically*
During his rally, the president slammed the NFL and illegal immigrants, talked about his mom's turkey and how large and beautiful the governor of West Virginia is. But he didn't mention mention of Cohen, Manafort, or Rep. Duncan Hunter, one of Trump's early supporters who was, also on Tuesday because of course, charged with MOAR crimes.
Yep.
Again, things are going real well.
So Rep. Hunter and his wife allegedly used about $250,000 in campaign funds to pay for personal expenses, like visits to the dentist, trips to Barnes and Noble, tickets to the show How the Grinch Stole Christmas, golf outings, an iPod nano, and airline tickets for the family bunny.
Again, you cannot write this shit.
(Seriously, though).
Time for another dog gif? I think yes. Just keep swimming, guys.
In conclusion:
And in other, uplifting news. These might still exist. God speed in finding them.
-
