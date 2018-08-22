BuzzFeed News

Buckle Up Because Tuesday Was An Absolutely Insane News Day. Here's What Went Down.

Sit back and grab a drink or six.

By Brianna Sacks

Posted on August 21, 2018, at 11:42 p.m. ET

Hey there. Welcome. If this is basically you after looking at your phone, computer, or any other thing and seeing what a complete tornado shitstorm of a news day we had Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, which shall now be called "holy-fucking-hell," then you are in the right place.

Tap to play GIF

First, Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges — including illegally paying off an adult film star. Then immediately afterwards, the president's former campaign manager was found guilty of his own set of federal crimes, carrying a potentially years-long prison sentence.

Also, rapper Post Malone came perilously close to dying in a plane crash, and Elon Musk deleted his Instagram over the ongoing drama with last week's houseguest Azealia Banks.

Oh, and a Republican congressman and his wife were charged in federal court for spending campaign money on things like dental work, theater, and plane flights for a bunny.

So basically an entire summer's worth of news happened in less than 12 hours, and it was straight chaos.

This is me after going through the 657 news cycles that all happened today in an attempt to do a nice, digestible little summary of some for you.

Tap to play GIF

To kind of recap, this is some of what we're dealing with:

michael cohen post malone azealia was in elon’s home nazi prison guard deport verdict time for manafort 🎶 we didn't start the fire 🎶
julia reinstein 🚡 @juliareinstein

michael cohen post malone azealia was in elon’s home nazi prison guard deport verdict time for manafort 🎶 we didn't start the fire 🎶

Here that is again and then some.

TODAY —Manafort guilty on 8 counts —Cohen guilty plea —Trump nixes coal rules —DJT hits Clapper —Eliz. Warren speech —Collins/Schumer meet Kavanaugh —VP on Capitol Hill —Nazi guard deported —Chris Steele wins in court —Rand on NATO/Russia —Omarosa on Hardball —Trump rally in WV
Sahil Kapur @sahilkapur

TODAY —Manafort guilty on 8 counts —Cohen guilty plea —Trump nixes coal rules —DJT hits Clapper —Eliz. Warren speech —Collins/Schumer meet Kavanaugh —VP on Capitol Hill —Nazi guard deported —Chris Steele wins in court —Rand on NATO/Russia —Omarosa on Hardball —Trump rally in WV

Right. Before we continue, here is another dog gif to sum up the mood.

Tap to play GIF

Let's start with, ironically, the most straight-forward, not-like-a-bad-reality-TV-show story: Post Malone and the Plane

I’d post a post about Post Malone post plane landing if I knew who Post Malone is.
Cousin Murray @ThecousinMurray

I’d post a post about Post Malone post plane landing if I knew who Post Malone is.

For those of you who don't know, Post Malone is a rapper (he is on the right with the wine on his head).

me and my lil pumpkin
Beerbongs &amp; Bentleys @PostMalone

me and my lil pumpkin

On Tuesday, Aug. 21 2018, aka Doomsday, a private jet carrying Malone and more than a dozen others had to make an emergency landing after two of its tires exploded after takeoff. Naturally, this caused the internet to freak the f out and, also be very mean because people are people and the internet is a burning hellscape.

i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. fuck you. but not today
Beerbongs &amp; Bentleys @PostMalone

i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. fuck you. but not today

At some point, Bret Michaels chimed in about his own private jet and that's about all the time I have/care to give about this shitshow. Moving on because it's better now (sorry couldn't help it).

Bret Micheals mansplains private jets to Post Malone https://t.co/VW2uYCZKXB
Jezebel @Jezebel

Bret Micheals mansplains private jets to Post Malone https://t.co/VW2uYCZKXB

Next up: SpaceX founder Elon Musk deleted his Instagram over the bizarre ongoing drama involving his girlfriend, singer Grimes, and their disgruntled house guest Azealia Banks, who apparently spent last weekend stranded, alone, with Musk at his house in LA. Musk also continued to do his thing on Twitter, causing people to wonder whether he might be dropping a rap album...

@aMelonBaby @elonmusk Elon Musk rap album confirmed.
Trey @T1K1

@aMelonBaby @elonmusk Elon Musk rap album confirmed.

...or sending a cryptic message about his plans for Mars.

Elon Musk @elonmusk

Meanwhile, he and Grimes unfollowed each other on Instagram AND Twitter, fueling rumors the couple had split up. You can catch up on that whole cluster here because it's time for us to move on to the main course of today's news dumpster fire: All the crimes (which, ironically, rhymes with Grimes!)

grimes escaping elon musk's mansion after breaking up with him
f thot fitzgerald @dracomallfoys

grimes escaping elon musk's mansion after breaking up with him

Reply Retweet Favorite

Along with being the day we all should have just given up, 8/21/18 will also be remembered as the day that Trump's former friends pleaded guilty to a whole mess of federal crimes.

Today in a nutshell:
Hayes Brown @HayesBrown

Today in a nutshell:

Think Oprah: You get a crime and YOU get a crime.

Tap to play GIF

Here's the jist:

Trump’s nightmare day: - His former campaign chair Paul Manafort was convicted of fraud - His longtime lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to federal charges - One of his earliest supporters, Rep. Duncan Hunter was charged with misusing campaign funds https://t.co/vxYwob1DaT
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Trump’s nightmare day: - His former campaign chair Paul Manafort was convicted of fraud - His longtime lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to federal charges - One of his earliest supporters, Rep. Duncan Hunter was charged with misusing campaign funds https://t.co/vxYwob1DaT

Basically you cannot write this shit.

If someone wrote the last hour as a chapter in a piece of Trump fan fiction, it would seem too over the top.
Maggie Haberman @maggieNYT

If someone wrote the last hour as a chapter in a piece of Trump fan fiction, it would seem too over the top.

But yet, here we are.

In a scene you couldn't script, Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is found guilty on eight counts and Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty to eight counts within minutes of each other. Trump is on Air Force One flying to a rally in West Virginia.
Josh Dawsey @jdawsey1

In a scene you couldn't script, Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is found guilty on eight counts and Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty to eight counts within minutes of each other. Trump is on Air Force One flying to a rally in West Virginia.

Reporters: if you are tweeting about criminal charges, please specify Manafort or Cohen
Eric Lach @ericlach

Reporters: if you are tweeting about criminal charges, please specify Manafort or Cohen

Casual. NBD. This is fine.

hooboy *COHEN SAYS HE VIOLATED CAMPAIGN LAW AT DIRECTION OF CANDIDATE *COHEN SAYS HE ACTED FOR PURPOSE OF INFLUENCING ELECTION *COHEN: VIOLATED CAMPAIGN LAW AT DIRECTION OF UNNAMED CANDIDATE
Justin Sink @justinsink

hooboy *COHEN SAYS HE VIOLATED CAMPAIGN LAW AT DIRECTION OF CANDIDATE *COHEN SAYS HE ACTED FOR PURPOSE OF INFLUENCING ELECTION *COHEN: VIOLATED CAMPAIGN LAW AT DIRECTION OF UNNAMED CANDIDATE

Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts, including campaign finance fraud related to a payment he set up for adult film star Stormy Daniels "in coordination with and at the direction of" a candidate for federal office, known as "individual-1."

Eight. Eight Counts.
Chris Geidner @chrisgeidner

Eight. Eight Counts.

Immediately, the internet was like, WOW WHO COULD THAT BE?

Can anyone help unredact "individual-1" in this
Pwn All The Things @pwnallthethings

Can anyone help unredact "individual-1" in this

It was THE mystery of the day.

WHO THE FUCK COULD INDIVIDUAL-1 POSSIBLY BE???
Zack Bornstein @ZackBornstein

WHO THE FUCK COULD INDIVIDUAL-1 POSSIBLY BE???

Someone help Philip out here.

If anyone can ID the individual not named here, please contact me over Signal. Thanks.
Philip Bump @pbump

If anyone can ID the individual not named here, please contact me over Signal. Thanks.

During all this, the president was on his way to a rally in West Virginia.

when you decide not to buy wifi on a flight https://t.co/eQkmb24J3T
Julia Moser @juliamoserrrr

when you decide not to buy wifi on a flight https://t.co/eQkmb24J3T

Where this happened: *Not ironically*

Hours after Trump's lawyer pleaded guilty to crimes and implicated Trump and Trump's campaign chairman was convicted of crimes, the crowd at the Trump rally is chanting "drain that swamp."
Daniel Dale @ddale8

Hours after Trump's lawyer pleaded guilty to crimes and implicated Trump and Trump's campaign chairman was convicted of crimes, the crowd at the Trump rally is chanting "drain that swamp."

During his rally, the president slammed the NFL and illegal immigrants, talked about his mom's turkey and how large and beautiful the governor of West Virginia is. But he didn't mention mention of Cohen, Manafort, or Rep. Duncan Hunter, one of Trump's early supporters who was, also on Tuesday because of course, charged with MOAR crimes.

President Trump talking about his mother's Turkey. No word on Cohen or Manafort yet, tho
Salvador Hernandez @SalHernandez

President Trump talking about his mother's Turkey. No word on Cohen or Manafort yet, tho

Yep.

phew at least we got thru tuesday without any other breaking n.... https://t.co/i8wRQrlk7G
darth™ @darth

phew at least we got thru tuesday without any other breaking n.... https://t.co/i8wRQrlk7G

Again, things are going real well.

The first two members of Congress to endorse President Donald Trump – New York’s Chris Collins and California’s Duncan Hunter – are both under indictment. https://t.co/VSSQxcgPdy
Kevin Robillard @Robillard

The first two members of Congress to endorse President Donald Trump – New York’s Chris Collins and California’s Duncan Hunter – are both under indictment. https://t.co/VSSQxcgPdy

So Rep. Hunter and his wife allegedly used about $250,000 in campaign funds to pay for personal expenses, like visits to the dentist, trips to Barnes and Noble, tickets to the show How the Grinch Stole Christmas, golf outings, an iPod nano, and airline tickets for the family bunny.

The Duncan Hunter indictment is lowkey brutal.
Matt Pearce 🦅 @mattdpearce

The Duncan Hunter indictment is lowkey brutal.

Again, you cannot write this shit.

Ahh, here it is: Duncan Hunter spent $1,528.68 in campaign funds on video games.
Matt Pearce 🦅 @mattdpearce

Ahh, here it is: Duncan Hunter spent $1,528.68 in campaign funds on video games.

(Seriously, though).

Duncan Hunter is going to be convicted of stealing campaign funds to see RIVERDANCE and for that alone, he deserves a pardon. https://t.co/5AZXcPkGpL
Toby Joe Boudreaux @tobyjoe

Duncan Hunter is going to be convicted of stealing campaign funds to see RIVERDANCE and for that alone, he deserves a pardon. https://t.co/5AZXcPkGpL

Time for another dog gif? I think yes. Just keep swimming, guys.

Tap to play GIF

In conclusion:

It’s only Tuesday and I wanna get drunk.
Tori @Victorialynn017

It’s only Tuesday and I wanna get drunk.

And in other, uplifting news. These might still exist. God speed in finding them.

We Found A Deserted Island Where They Never Heard Of Donald Trump And They Had A Very Normal Tuesday
Miriam Elder @MiriamElder

We Found A Deserted Island Where They Never Heard Of Donald Trump And They Had A Very Normal Tuesday

