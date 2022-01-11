The Bronx Apartment Building Where A Massive Fire Killed 17 People Had Unresolved Safety Violations At The Time

The Bronx apartment building where a fire killed 17 people Sunday had a history of serious violations related to heat, ventilation, and other safety issues, some of which were still unresolved when officials say a malfunctioning space heater sparked one of the deadliest blazes in the city’s history.



The Twin Parks North West apartment building, built in 1972 in the Bronx’s Fordham Heights neighborhood, was home to dozens of families with low incomes, many of them immigrants. The 120-unit brick building had no fire escapes and outdated stairways, making it difficult for residents to flee the thick smoke that quickly enveloped their halls and homes largely in part to a door that did not close when it should have. The victims suffered from severe smoke inhalation, Daniel A. Nigro, the city’s fire commissioner, said, acknowledging that the death toll, which includes eight children, will likely rise as “there are many people fighting for their lives in the hospital.”

This is the second time in just a week that residents in public housing died after a fire tore through their homes. Last Wednesday, flames swept through a crowded federally subsidized rowhouse in Philadelphia, killing 12 people, eight of them children.

In the years and months before the Bronx blaze, tenants of the public housing complex had repeatedly reported that their apartments had no heat, faulty radiators, and broken ventilation systems, data shows.

Bronx Park Phase III Preservation LLC, which owns the building and other affordable housing complexes, said it was fully cooperating with the investigation and helping assist residents.

“We are devastated by the unimaginable loss of life caused by this profound tragedy,” the company said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives or were injured, and we are here to support them as we recover from this horrific fire.”

Violations filed with the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) show that some automatic self-closing doors, which are required in all buildings with three or more apartments and help slow a fire's spread, did not work in 2017 and 2019.

The fire commissioner said Monday that when a family fled the fire on the second and third floor, their front door did not shut, which would have thwarted the spread of smoke. Another door on the 15th floor also malfunctioned and stayed open. Records show that the residents of the unit where the fire started had filed a ticket for a malfunctioning self-closing door in the past.

An HPD spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the department fixed those complaints in 2020, adding that issues pertaining to self-closing doors “were reinspected and all were observed corrected by HPD Inspectors by August 2020.” Last fiscal year, the department said it had issued more than 22,000 self-closing door violations and ultimately resolved 18,000.

“Yesterday's fire was a devastating tragedy, and our hearts go out to all the families affected by the worst kind of loss,” HPD said. “We urge residents to report malfunctioning doors to property owners or call 311 if issues are not corrected and HPD will respond.”