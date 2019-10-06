Botham Jean’s Neighbor, Who Testified During His Murder Trial, Was Shot And Killed

A key witness in the trial against Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer convicted of murder in the shooting of Botham Jean, her unarmed neighbor, was shot and killed Friday.

Joshua Brown lived in the same complex, the South Side Flats apartments, and across the hall from Jean. The 28-year-old delivered vital testimony about the night that Guyger shot Jean.

Two days after a Dallas County jury sentenced Guyger to 10 years in prison, an unknown assailant shot and killed Brown, said Lee Merritt, a prominent civil rights attorney who represented the Jean family.



The Dallas News reported, citing a government official, that Brown was shot in the back and thigh around 10:30 p.m. Friday night. Several people who witnessed the shooting called police, who found Brown on the ground with gunshot wounds. The witnesses said they heard gunfire and saw a silver car speed out of a parking lot, the according to the paper.

During the trial, Brown gave an emotional testimony about his neighbor, recalling how he would hear him singing through the door.