Botham Jean’s Neighbor, Who Testified During His Murder Trial, Was Shot And Killed
Joshua Brown was killed two days after a jury sentenced former Dallas police officer to 10 years in prison for killing her unarmed neighbor in 2018.
A key witness in the trial against Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer convicted of murder in the shooting of Botham Jean, her unarmed neighbor, was shot and killed Friday.
Joshua Brown lived in the same complex, the South Side Flats apartments, and across the hall from Jean. The 28-year-old delivered vital testimony about the night that Guyger shot Jean.
Two days after a Dallas County jury sentenced Guyger to 10 years in prison, an unknown assailant shot and killed Brown, said Lee Merritt, a prominent civil rights attorney who represented the Jean family.
The Dallas News reported, citing a government official, that Brown was shot in the back and thigh around 10:30 p.m. Friday night. Several people who witnessed the shooting called police, who found Brown on the ground with gunshot wounds. The witnesses said they heard gunfire and saw a silver car speed out of a parking lot, the according to the paper.
During the trial, Brown gave an emotional testimony about his neighbor, recalling how he would hear him singing through the door.
Brown said he met Jean for the first time the day that he died, speaking briefly in the hallway. Later that night, he heard what seemed like "two people meeting by surprise" and then two gunshots.
Dallas Police would not say whether Brown was the victim in Friday's shooting, but confirmed that officers responded to the Atera apartments, where he was allegedly found, around 10:37 p.m.
“The complainant was found lying on the ground in the apartment parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds,” police said in an email. “Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the complainant to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Several witnesses heard several gunshots and observed a silver four-door sedan leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed.”
In his statement, Merritt said that Brown "lived in constant fear that he could be the next victim of gun violence."
“His murder underscores the reality of the black experience in America,” the attorney wrote. “A former athlete turned entrepreneur — Brown lived in constant fear that he could be the next victim of gun violence, either state sanctioned or otherwise. Brown deserves the same justice he sought to ensure the Jean family.”
