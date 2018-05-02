The President's Old Doctor Says Trump Dictated His "Extraordinary" Health Letter

In December 2015, as Donald Trump was picking up momentum in his presidential campaign, his doctor issued an unabashedly glowing — and now infamous —assessment of the then-candidate's health. "His physical strength and stamina are extraordinary," the doctor wrote. "If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."

Turns out, Trump may not hold that distinction. The doctor behind the letter, longtime Trump physician Harold Bornstein, says the president actually wrote the whole thing himself.

"He dictated that whole letter. I didn't write that letter," Bornstein told CNN Tuesday, hours after reemerging in the spotlight with claims that former White House aide Keith Schiller had robbed his office while taking the president's health records in February 2017.



In remarks to NBC News later Tuesday, Bornstein said that allowing Trump to make hyperbolic claims about his health under the guise of a medical expert was "just black humor."

