The US Has Confirmed Hundreds Of Deaths Occurred At Native American Boarding Schools

The remains of more than 500 children were discovered at burial sites as part of a wide-ranging investigation into the Indian boarding school system that systematically erased Indigenous culture across the US from the early 1800s to around 1970, according to a new report released on Wednesday.



Despite being a historic first assessment of the atrocities committed at the boarding schools, the Department of Interior report, which will be released in separate volumes, is incomplete, as it does not "include an exhaustive list of all burial sites," identify the children in the schools, or how they died. The pandemic and some government red tape also limited its scope, the authors wrote.

Furthermore, the number of children whose bodies were dumped in the mass graves is expected to be much higher, since, for nearly 150 years, the US forced tens of thousands of children into these government-sponsored schools, many of whom never came home, their families never being told what had happened. Nearly every Native American has a parent, grandparent, or another relative who survived the abusive system.

Still, the early results of the report released Wednesday are damning and confirm what survivors and their family members have long been describing: a systematic effort by the US government and Christian institutions to erase their existence and cultures by targeting and taking away their children.

“This ... reaffirms the stories we all grew up with, the truth of our people, and the often immense torture our elders and ancestors went through as children at the hands of the federal government and the religious institutions," said Deborah Parker, the CEO of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, which helped the government with its probe. "The impacts of boarding schools are still with us today."

Advocates have been cataloging atrocities on their own for decades and have long called for official federal recognition and documentation. Last year, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a citizen of the Pueblo of Laguna whose grandparents survived boarding schools, ordered a formal investigation to “uncover the truth about the loss of human life and the lasting consequences.”

The investigation explained that in 1803, President Thomas Jefferson told Congress in a confidential meeting that he wanted to create policies to separate Indian tribes from their land. The main strategy was forcing their children to be Christian Americans, and the government tapped and paid churches to help run the system. Children were "coerced, induced, or compelled" to enter the schools, many without their parents' consent.

From 1819 to 1969, the report found, the US operated 408 schools across 37 states (originally territories). Schools stretched as far as Alaska, which had at least 21, and Hawaii. Oklahoma had the largest number, with 76, followed by Arizona and New Mexico. The government often used money held in federal trust accounts for Indian tribes to pay for the costs of taking and culturally dismantling Native children.

These schools had the capacity to house up to 1,700 children, who were often severely mistreated. According to the report, students endured "rampant physical, sexual, and emotional abuse; disease; malnourishment; overcrowding; and lack of health care." As part of their "education," administrators also made them do hours of "industrial work," including cooking and cleaning, farming fields, and working on railroad systems.

Government officials at the time stated that it "was indispensably necessary that [the Indians] be placed in positions where they can be controlled, and finally compelled, by stern necessity, to resort to agricultural labor or starve,” according to the report.

Due to the dire conditions, scores of students died and their bodies were often dumped in mass graves. At 53 schools, investigators found marked and unmarked burial sites. Out of 408 institutions, 19 accounted for the deaths of more than 500 children, according to the report.

"As the investigation continues, the Department expects the number of recorded deaths to increase," the report states.

