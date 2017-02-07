BuzzFeed News

A "Top Chef" Alum Is Trolling Trump With A Pro-Immigrant Message On His Receipts

"Immigrants make America great (they also cooked your food and served you today)."

By Brianna Sacks

Posted on February 6, 2017, at 11:23 p.m. ET

Top Chef alum Mark Simmons recently added a little FYI message to the bottom of his New York restaurant's receipts in response to President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Mary Emily O'Hara @MaryEmilyOHara

"Immigrants make America great (they also cooked your food and served you today)," the statement reads.

Journalist Mary Emily O'Hara noticed the note as she was paying for breakfast this past weekend. She posted the receipt on Twitter, where it's been shared more than 80,000 times.

Simmons, who moved to the US from New Zealand, told DNAinfo that workers at Kiwiana restaurant come from five different countries and Trump's controversial comments and actions undercut the core of the restaurant industry.

"I added that message to the bottom of the receipts recently, to remind ourselves [and] our customers that immigrants are quite often the backbone of the hospitality industry," he said.

While the pro-immigrant dig at Trump has garnered mostly positive feedback, his brunch prices are another story.

Several Twitter users balked at O'Hara's $46 brunch tab, wanting to know "Why the hell is French toast $13?"

But she defended the restaurant and chalked it up to a solid boozy brunch (cue: Blame it on the a-a-a-a-a-alcohol).

Mary Emily O'Hara @MaryEmilyOHara

...and good old New York.

Mary Emily O'Hara @MaryEmilyOHara

