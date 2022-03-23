Black Activists From Around The World Are Working Together To Help African Students Flee Ukraine

The mission and the work are sprawling, complicated, and emotionally exhausting. There are a lot of high stakes, moving parts, big players, and opinions. And while they’re all bound together for the same outcome, organizing can be passionate and tense.

On March 11, as the WhatsApp group chat discussed the roughly 50 people stuck in Kherson, it became apparent it was too dangerous for them to leave on their own with the Russian military in control of the southern port city. Members from the coalition and groups like Black Women for Black Lives and Blacks for Ukraine hopped on a Zoom call. Some floated the idea of extracting the Kherson group through Operation OpaLion, which works with retired US military members; others expressed their fears that the Black civilians could be used as human shields. What would happen, though, if they left them there?

Meanwhile, students in Kherson continued to beg for help to get out. They were running low on everything, including butter, and had no means to get more supplies. The booming thud of bombs seemed to be getting closer.

From their homes in multiple time zones, members of the coalition debated over and collaborated on how to get resources to people who were hiding from Russian troops in places the activists had only seen via Google Maps. Via Telegram and WhatsApp groups, Twitter, and other NGOs, they found volunteers in Kherson and Sumy to help on the ground.

“Just like they did with the Underground Railroad, we are using our allies on the ground to come and bring food to them,” one person said. “The students are desperate to get food. They sent us their shopping list.”

A coalition member cut in, responding to a plan for a Ukrainian volunteer to deliver food to several drop-off points: “Have they done a test run?”

“They did yesterday,” someone responded.

“Right now we have four locations,” another caller said. “Three hostels. We have another village with students there, and then we have people in the city center. We have contacts for the three universities…”

“Wait, by ‘hostels,’ do you mean dormitories?” asked Treadwell, the only high schooler involved in the coalition, sparking a group chuckle as the Europeans and Americans realized that, after they had been discussing hostels and dormitories as different spots for the past few minutes, they’d meant the same thing.

“We’re getting more cohesion,” Treadwell told BuzzFeed News the next day, after he’d helped coordinate the coalition’s first food drop operation with help from Black Women for Black Lives. He was exhausted and a little distracted. He had been studying for his criminology class while also trying to suss out ways into a village where about 10 students had been hiding out. Frustratingly, his contacts on the ground couldn’t get inside because Russian troops are occupying the area, he said.

At 17, Treadwell is already a veteran organizer. He’s executive director of Minnesota Teen Activists, an organization that works to eradicate racial and systemic injustices in schools, and he was active in protests over the murder of George Floyd. So on March 5, when the teen watched an African student share how Ukrainian officials had refused to let her on a bus to Poland because she was Black, he dove in.

Since then, he’s been constantly scanning Instagram, Twitter, and Telegram, looking for accounts of Black people struggling in Ukraine and among refugees in Europe. He’s DM’d, emailed, and called pretty much every humanitarian group and major public figure he knows and could think of, as well as NGOs on the ground to form relationships.

“Everything just happens,” he explained. “It’s finding out who the key players are and, like, boom, boom, boom. Who do I know at that level who can get me in contact with this person?”

To ensure he doesn’t miss anything, he’s up until 2:30 a.m. and then sleeps till 6:30 a.m., when he has to get up and do chores and homework. And since he’s barely been in class, school hasn’t been going well. “I have two F’s omg,” he texted BuzzFeed News one night. But he’s concluded that he’s focusing on “humanitarian work over schoolwork.” Plus, he said, he’s learning a lot about the world.

“I’ve learned that racism is very similar,” he said. “I hear from students in foreign countries who are now war refugees, and I can relate in some ways to how they are treated.”

He’s in contact with a few students regularly. They keep him updated on their fears and how much food they have left.

One of them is Christophe, who came to Kherson from Cameroon almost two years ago to study international business. At 22, all he wants to do is go to school. He and some of his classmates tried to leave the city after Russian forces took control, but he said they were advised to go back because it was too dangerous on foot. For days, he took shelter inside a one-bedroom apartment with 11 classmates. The only time they left the unit was when the shelling started and they hurried to the cold basement. They no longer knew what day it was. There were no hours anymore; they spent all day just waiting for night to come. They were “prisoners,” he told BuzzFeed News earlier this month, left to “pay the bill for a war” that has nothing to do with them. Before the coalition coordinated a big food drop-off last week, they’d nearly run out, he said. But, Christophe added, because of the shock and fear, no one really had an appetite. They hadn’t noticed they were not eating.

“We are not living. We are surviving,” he said in a WhatsApp video chat late one night. “We are scared. Day and night, living in constant trauma. We are just waiting for information. That is our reason for living. Those who can sleep, we wake up hoping today will be the end of this nightmare.”

He’s not alone. Buassa, who has been working with African governments, said that students are still “stuck underground in hostels and don’t know what to do.” Dozens of Africans are scattered, some in Kyiv and Sumy, others near the border with Hungary, “where they are having a lot of problems.”