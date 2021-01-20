Biden Supporters Showed Up To The Inauguration To Witness A Peaceful Transition Of Power

"We almost felt a duty to come down here to say this is how we do this peacefully.”

Greg Kahn for BuzzFeed News Liane, a Biden supporter, walks through the Green Zone during the inauguration of President Biden in Washington, DC, on Jan. 20, 2021.

Not once in his 54 years has Frank Williams been to a protest. But after he watched hundreds of Trump supporters storm the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, he said he felt a “calling” that it was time. The train engineer took a week off work and drove solo from his home in Yorktown, Indiana, to Washington, DC, compelled to stand against the attempted coup and for a democratic American tradition: the peaceful transition of power. He and several others told BuzzFeed News that despite the threat of far-right violence and a massive security response, they had crossed the country for Wednesday’s inauguration out of a sense of duty. Showing up, they said, was their way of standing against the hate and divisiveness that erupted exactly two weeks ago, a violent capstone of the four troubled years of the Trump administration. “I am moderately conservative, but when I saw what they did to the Capitol, I thought, I got to protect what I can and counterprotest,” Williams said. “It was terrible what they did, and it was all based on lies.” Wearing a Biden–Harris shirt over two sweatshirts, Williams arrived in the wind-chilled, empty district about an hour before Joe Biden was officially inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. It was everything and nothing like Williams had expected: There were more tall fences, barricades, and National Guard members than people, and though he had prepared to confront far-right extremists, like the Proud Boys, he found none. Instead, just feet from the White House at Black Lives Matter plaza, a small group of Biden supporters huddled next to speakers to listen as the country welcomed its new leader. As "Fuck Trump” flags flapped in the breeze, it was largely quiet, the mood tempered but joyful. Sitting on a concrete block, Williams wasn’t really sure what to do next.

Frank Williams,54, drove to DC from Yorktown, Indiana, by himself to witness #Inauguration2021 because he believes in traditions and felt compelled after the Capitol riot. He doesn’t identify as a Democrat and leans conservative, but didn’t agree with what Trump did to America Twitter: @bri_sacks

Nearby, Liane, a Democrat from Michigan wearing star-spangled running tights, a Biden–Harris beanie, and a Biden flag draped around her like a cape, seemed to know exactly what to do: celebrate. She jumped up and down as the official announcement that the new president and vice president had been sworn in echoed from a loudspeaker. Like Williams, she also felt the need to be physically present for the inauguration and witness the transfer of power, despite the historic lockdown in DC.

Catching her breath, she told BuzzFeed News she felt “elation and joy.” “It’s more than happiness, it’s a joy that’s in my heart. I feel so deeply that we’re on a path to healing,” she continued. “[Biden] is trying to bring us together. It’s a good day.” In his inaugural speech, Biden emphasized the need for Americans to unite and laid out plans to do so, even as he spoke from the Capitol steps that had been overrun with rioters two weeks before. “We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal,” Biden said. “We can do this, if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts. If we show a little tolerance and humility, and if we’re willing to stand in the other person’s shoes, as my mom would say, just for a moment, stand in their shoes.”

Bri Sacks / BuzzFeed News Dawn Gallagher and Phil Lindley

Shrugging off warnings from their friends in Hallowell, Maine, Dawn Gallagher and Phil Lindley showed up in DC ready for anything. The couple, in their seventies, showed BuzzFeed News a text from their son instructing them to be careful: “don’t get arrested, don’t get shot, stay safe, don’t mouth off to people.” “You have no idea what is going to happen,” Gallagher said, explaining the fears of their loved ones. “In a way, we almost felt a duty to come down here to say this is how we do this peacefully.” As they navigated their way past military vehicles and through checkpoints, Gallagher and Lindley, who is a retired military police officer, said hello and thanks to every National Guard member they saw. After living through the Trump administration, they welcomed the mild, reserved celebration. “It’s OK that we are celebrating quietly,” Gallagher said, adding that, for this heightened and precarious transition, she felt it was important not to further inflame people by rubbing defeat in their faces. “We are hoping to get back to remembering what it is like to treat people with respect," Lindley said. “Regardless of what you believe.” But gloating was exactly what Bob, a staunch Republican wearing an NRA cap, felt the group at BLM Plaza was doing. He said he drove to DC from northern Maryland that morning because he didn’t believe Biden would be sworn in as president or that Trump would actually leave the White House. He had to see for himself what would happen, he said.

Bri Sacks / BuzzFeed News Bob