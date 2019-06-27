Beto O'Rourke Started Speaking Spanish Like 3 Minutes Into The Democratic Debate

ICYMI, the first debate of the rest of our lives, aka the 2020 presidential election, kicked off Wednesday night. (If you did somehow miss it, please tell me where you went because I don't know how you pulled that off and it sounds magical).

And less than four minutes in to the first debate of the election season, a meme was born.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, famous for challenging Ted Cruz in 2018 and Facebook streaming his teeth cleanings, spontaneously switched into Spanish while answering the first question.