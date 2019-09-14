They Lost 113 Of Their Companions In Hurricane Dorian. Now These Dogs And Cats Are Ready For New Homes

Volunteers load rescued dogs onto the Wings of Rescue plane on the tarmac of Grand Bahama International Airport, The Bahamas, Sept. 11, 2019.

A wiggly, black dog named Speedy almost escaped his crate and darted across the tarmac, sending a few humans scrambling as the cacophony of yaps continued to nearly drown out the booming, whirling sound of jets at one of the Bahamas' hurricane-battered airports.

"They're a bit shaken-up," said Elizabeth “Tip” Burrows, the executive director of the Humane Society of Grand Bahama.

It's understandable. The 83 dogs and 86 cats in individual gray crates getting loaded into a plane had just survived a Category-5 hurricane that sent a roaring river into the Humane Society's shelter on Sept. 2. Fueled by a 20-foot storm surge, the water burst in, stunning the six staffers who stayed behind to watch after the animals and forcing them to swim for their lives.

Almost 113 cats and dogs died. Shelter employees had to scramble and hide in the ceiling before the water receded enough for them to swim out of the building for safety two hours later, Burrows said.

"No matter how much you think you're prepared..." Burrows trailed off, standing in the shade of the plane wing and watching her employees load her "babies" into crates bound for no-kill shelters in the US.

The Humane Society shouldn't have flooded like it did. Although it's kind of near the ocean in Freeport, the only animal shelter on Grand Bahama Island is elevated and has weathered its fair share of intense storms since it opened its doors in 1968.

"I don't know," Burrows said. "We had no idea we would get that much storm surge at our shelter. We just didn't know."

It will be impossible for her to forget the mad rush to get to the shelter once she saw the SOS messages (she flagged down a garbage truck for a ride) and what she found when she got there.

Many of the dogs who died trapped in their cages had been there for awhile. They were "babies" and part of the staff family, she said. Of the animals who died, 55 dogs and 9 cats belonged to families who were forced to leave them behind because shelters wouldn't accept them.

"I really hope this forces our government to change the rules," Burrows said. "People shouldn't have to leave their pets behind when they evacuate. We ended up losing some of those pets."