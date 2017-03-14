This Vibrator Maker Was Secretly Tracking Its Customers' Sexual Activity

Yes, even your vibrator might be spying on you.

A sex toy company has agreed to pay $3.75 million for secretly collecting customers' data while they were using its vibrators.

Under the agreement, We-Vibe will set aside about $3 million for people who downloaded and used an app that accompanied the vibrator and about $750,000 for customers who just bought its "smart vibrator" before Sept. 26, 2016. Those who controlled the toy with the We-Connect app will get up to $10,000 each, while those who just used the vibrator will get up to $199.

However, people will probably receive much less due to fees, administration costs, and the number of claims submitted.

The amount of the actual payment to Class members will depend on the number of claims submitted and the total amount available in the respective settlement funds after applicable notice and administration costs, the incentive award, and attorney fees have been paid.

The high-end vibrators are designed for couples, enabling partners to text and video chat on the app, as well as adjust and control the toy through Bluetooth. But what they didn't know was that the Canadian company was tracking how they used their devices, including intimate details like the time and date, the vibration intensity, temperature, and pattern, court documents show.