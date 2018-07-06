Ariana Grande Defended Pete Davidson For Making A Joke About The Manchester Bombing

"This has been very tough and conflicting on my heart," she tweeted. "His intention wasn’t/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate.”

Ariana Grande has addressed the controversial joke her fiancé, Pete Davidson, made about the Manchester terror attack, defending the comedian while acknowledging it has been “tough and conflicting.”

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star reportedly made the off-color remark during a Puerto Rico hurricane relief event last fall, saying that the bombing, which killed 22 people and injured hundreds more, made Grande realize how famous she was because “Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert.”

Although Davidson made the joke months before the two began dating, it recently resurfaced and enraged Grande's fans, as well as the mother of one of the Manchester bombing victims, who demanded the comedian apologize.

“For anyone to joke about this situation is disgusting and I think he should publicly apologize for it,” Charlotte Hodgson, who lost her 15-year-old daughter, told the Mirror. “The families will find it equally as disgusting.”

Jade Clough, who survived the terrorist attack, also expressed her outrage.

“I’m still suffering on a daily basis, I still have nightmares, and Ariana herself has suffered from PTSD. What the hell?" she told the Mirror.

Grande had remained mum about the joke until Thursday, when she replied to a fan's tweet expressing his disappointment and wondering “why she is still with Pete.”