A Young Anti-Gun Activist Was Shot And Killed Walking To The Store

A 19-year-old member of an anti–gun violence youth organization was on his way to the store after hanging out at his brother’s basketball practice when he was shot and killed in a Chicago neighborhood Wednesday night, authorities and friends said.

Around 7:30 p.m., Delmonte Johnson was on the sidewalk when someone pulled up in a tan car and fired shots, striking him multiple times in the chest and stomach, leaving him bleeding in the street, Chicago Police spokesperson Norma Pelayo told BuzzFeed News.

Johnson was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he died at 8:16 p.m., officials said.

Active in his church and in several youth organizations, Johnson was a member of Good Kids Mad City, an anti-violence group established after the Parkland, Florida, school massacre, cofounder Carlil Pittman told BuzzFeed News on Thursday.

Spearheaded by young people of color, the nonprofit advocates for more resources to address youth unemployment, mental health, and education. It has hosted several protests and rallies, including its own March for Our Lives event, which Pittman said Johnson had attended.

“He was always at events, protests, marches, he was very involved,” Pittman recalled, describing how Johnson had recently been passing out food and water to people at a shoe giveaway event hosted in response to a controversial "bait truck" sting operation.

“That was the last time I saw him,” Pittman said. “He was helping out, bringing kids inside for their shoes. He would wake up at 6 a.m. to go to stuff like this. He was committed.”

The news of his death rippled across the youth activist community, drawing tributes from Parkland survivors like David Hogg and gun safety groups such as Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action, as well as fellow teens and young activists who knew him.