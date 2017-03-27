Seven Students Are Dead After An Avalanche Hit A High School Mountain Trip

It was one of the deadliest snowslide disasters in Japan in the past decade, according to Japan's Kyodo News agency.

Seven high school students and a teacher were killed in Japan after an avalanche engulfed a ski resort on Monday morning, authorities said.

More than 50 students and 11 teachers from seven high schools were wrapping up a three-day mountaineering trip at the Nasu Onsen family ski resort, about 100 miles north of Tokyo, when the avalanche struck at about 9:20 a.m. local time, NHK reported.

The students and teacher were found with no vital signs, rescue officials told local media. Two injured students are believed to be in a serious condition and more than 40 other people are injured.

One student told NHK he had just sat down for a break when strong winds and a white mass enveloped them. His group had been protected by a tree, but other students had been out in the open conducting an exercise.



The Tochigi prefecture was under an avalanche advisory at the time due to unusual, heavy snowfall that started a day before.

