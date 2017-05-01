This American Soldier Died In Iraq On A Mission Fighting ISIS

First Lt. Weston C. Lee died after a roadside bomb exploded outside Mosul. It was the 25-year-old's first deployment.

An American soldier died in Iraq this weekend after a roadside bomb exploded during a security check, according to an announcement from the Pentagon.

The Defense Department identifed the soldier Sunday as First Lt. Weston C. Lee of Bluffton, Georgia, a member of the 82nd Airborne Division. He died Saturday after an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated while he was patrolling near Mosul, his division said in a statement. It was the 25-year-old's first deployment.

Lee joined the Army in 2015 and became a platoon leader before being deployed to Iraq last December. Lee was in Mosul fighting to eradicate ISIS under Operation Inherent Resolve and to "advise and assist support to partnered forces," the Department of Defense said in a statement.

“1st Lieutenant Wes Lee was an extraordinary young man and officer. He was exactly the type of leader that our Paratroopers deserve,” said Col. Pat Work, commander of 2nd Brigade Combat Team. Lee was awarded the Bronze Star and Meritorious Service Medal posthumously.

"God has gained himself one hell of a soldier," Lee's brother, Chester, wrote on Facebook Sunday. "My brother, my friend, Weston Lee died in Iraq yesterday. And I am completely and utterly devastated. Right now I and my family could use your prayers and love. I will miss you Weston but I know right now your telling God whats the next mission."

