Alec Baldwin Didn't Know His Prop Gun Contained Live Rounds Before The Fatal Shooting, Court Records State

This photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch one day after an incident left one crew member dead and another injured.

Alec Baldwin was handed a prop gun loaded with live ammunition that a crew member said was safe to use right before he shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust, according to newly released court records obtained by multiple news outlets on Friday.

The revelation came amid increased scrutiny of the film set and the general practice of using prop guns in productions, with Hollywood industry workers lamenting online that they have long complained about safety issues.

The cast and crew were inside a rustic, wooden building at the Bonanza Creek Ranch when an assistant director picked up one of the prop gun that was sitting on a rolling cart outside, yelled “cold gun” — meaning that the weapon was safe to use — and handed it to the actor, according to a search warrant affidavit completed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and released by a magistrate judge on Friday.

The assistant director who handed Baldwin the weapon “did not know live rounds were in the gun,” police Detective Joel Cano, who wrote the affidavit, stated.

We want your help! If you have more information or a tip regarding this incident or unsafe practices on film sets, contact krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com or brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com, or reach us securely at tips.buzzfeed.com.

The five-page document, also obtained by the Associated Press and New York Times, affidavit sheds light on what detectives may be looking for as part of their investigation. Cano requested to gather costumes, film, cameras, prop weapons, ammunition, as well as the documentation of who owned them. The detective also stated that he believes the shooting might have been filmed, and was hoping to obtain footage and photos from the inside of the building.

Cano said the shooting took place as the cast and crew were rehearsing with the equipment, which was set up by one of the film’s production assistants and armorer, the person who is in charge of handling weapons on set. The detective wrote that the armorer “was given the prop gun after it was fired by actor Alec Baldwin,” then removed the “spent casing” from the gun before giving it to the police.

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office said on Thursday a “scene being filmed involved a prop firearm when it was discharged. Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.” Director Joel Souza was also injured in the incident and later released from the hospital on Friday.

No charges have been filed in the case.