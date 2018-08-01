This Woman Captured The Terrifying Moment An Aeromexico Plane Crashed

All 103 people onboard were able to escape before the aircraft burst into flames on Tuesday.

A passenger on an Aeromexico plane that crashed shortly after taking off in Mexico on Tuesday captured the terrifying experience on her cellphone, showing how quickly the plane went down and how people were able to escape before the aircraft burst into flames.

Today I faced my biggest fear. Nothing can describe how I felt in that moment but I have no one to thank except God, for giving me the opportunity to come out alive and well. I will forever be counting my blessings 😭❤️ https://t.co/XUG3FA9q37

The passenger, Ashley Garcia, posted her footage on Twitter, writing "nothing can describe how I felt in that moment but I have no one to thank except God for giving me the opportunity to come out alive and well."

Garcia was among the 103 people, including four crew members, on the flight from Durango, Mexico, to Mexico City. Sitting near one of the plane's wings, she had been filming the rainy takeoff through the window when the camera suddenly lurches and seems to flip upside down as people scream and cry in the background.

In the next part of her video, she is outside looking at the plane as smoke and orange flames billow from the sides.

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, witnesses reported a strong burst of wind and heavy hail that appeared to come out of nowhere before the plane went down.

“You start gaining speed and as soon as you start taking off all of the sudden the plane starts struggling and it’s getting hit with hail," another passenger, Alberto Herrera, told the Associated Press. "The higher up we went into the storm the heavier the hail got and more wind got to us."

Aeromexico cited the "prompt action of the crew and passengers" in using the emergency exits to get off the plane before it burst into flames as the reason no one died.