A 5-Year-Old Got Adopted And His Entire Kindergarten Class Came To Support Him

"He was really excited they were there," David Eaton, Micheal's new father, told BuzzFeed News. "He views his classmates as his extended family so it was a highlight for him. He was definitely having fun there."

Behind him, about 20 of his classmates looked on, absorbing the process and cheering and waving pink construction hearts when Michael helped bang the gavel.

Dressed in a blue vest, red bowtie, and leather high-tops, the kindergartener smiled next to his new mom and dad as a Michigan judge made his family official.

Michael Clark Jr. is a rambunctious, gregarious 5-year-old who makes friends with almost everyone, which is why it's really no surprise that his entire kindergarten class came to his adoption ceremony on Thursday.

A few years ago, Eaton and his wife, Andrea Melvin, decided they wanted to become foster parents and hopefully, eventually adopt. They went through the state's rigorous licensing process, took 36 hours of classes, and waited.

Then, last August, Melvin got a call about a little boy who was in need of "immediate placement."

"I was at a conference when my wife got the call and we felt it was the right move," Eaton said. "[She] picked him up an hour later."

When the 40-year-old got home from the trip, Michael was there. "It was pretty clear right off the bat that he was a really special kid," his father said.

The kindergartener, who had been in and out of the foster care system, has boundless energy. He loves sports, is constantly zipping around, and talks to almost everyone, his dad said. When they enrolled him at Wealthy Elementary School in East Grand Rapids, Eaton said, "the school embraced him as one of their own."

So when the couple decided they wanted to formally adopt Michael, his teacher, Kerry McKee, figured the whole class should be there, too.

McKee said the idea had been baking for some time after she first saw Michael on her class roster and learned that Eaton and Melvin were first-time parents. When they began considering legally making Michael their own, she said the other parents became an invaluable support system.

"We have a theme at our school, 'Put a Little Love in Your Heart,' you know that song by Annie Lennox?" she said. "I always tell my students that you rise when you lift others, and that's what we did with Michael."

On Halloween, Melvin told McKee that they finally had a date for the adoption: Dec. 5.

"That's when I came up with the idea that what if we, the whole class, went to the court with them," the teacher said. "So I asked the principal and she said, 'I can't think of a reason why not.'"

The major hurdle, however, was getting 18 young children to a courthouse downtown. "We couldn't afford a bus so I emailed the parents asking if six or seven could take off work to drive the kids to the court house," she said. "The next morning 14 out of 23 offered to skip work and come."

Then, one parent asked her how much it would cost to hire a bus for the trip, sparking what McKee said was a "domino effect" of "magic."

"I called our bus garage and she said that I hadn't asked for permission in time, you need two weeks to process a request," McKee said. "Then the driver there asked what it was for and I told her and she said you can have the bus and I'll drive for free."

So for the first time in their lives, the group of kindergarteners boarded a school bus with 14 adults, including teachers, secretaries, administrators, and parents and got dropped off right in front of the court house.