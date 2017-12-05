A Woman Who Says She Dated Roy Moore When She Was 17 Shares New Evidence Of Their Relationship

A woman who says she consensually dated the Alabama Senate candidate when she was 17 says she has evidence to prove Moore is lying about not dating teenagers.

A woman who says she dated Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore when she was 17 years old says she found evidence from when she was in high school that contradicts the Republican's recent claims that he never knew or dated several women when they were teenagers.

Debbie Wesson Gibson, who previously stated that Moore pursued her for two months and they dated consensually before she left for college, told the Washington Post on Monday she was shocked to hear the former judge declare that he did not know her. After Moore emphatically denied all allegations during a speech last week at an Alabama church, Gibson decided to share a graduation card he gave her, as well as her notes detailing his presence at her commencement, the time he spoke at her high school civics class, and their "great" first date.

“Happy graduation Debbie,” read the card written in cursive handwriting. “I wanted to give you this card myself. I know that you’ll be a success in anything you do. Roy.”



Gibson said the inscription was written by Moore.



"I am very sad that he has decided to say he doesn't know me," the 54-year-old told the newspaper from her home in Florida. "This was the first thing that I've seen that I know personally for a fact to be a lie from his mouth and he is spewing the lie from the pulpit of a church. He did not perpetrate sexual misconduct with me or have I ever claimed that, but I now know for sure he is a liar."

As the contentious Dec. 12 special election approaches, Moore has stepped up his defense against claims that he pursued and sexually harassed nine women, five of whom say they were teenagers at the time. Leigh Corfman said Moore undressed and touched her inappropriately when she was 14 years old, and Beverly Young Nelson accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16. During an emotional press conference last month, Nelson displayed a note in her yearbook she said was from Moore.

"I saw the interview from Beverly and I saw his handwriting in her yearbook and my heart just sank," Gibson told the Post. "And when I saw what I knew to be Roy Moore’s handwriting, I just began to sob openly.”