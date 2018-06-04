A Whale Died After Swallowing More Than 80 Plastic Bags

The pilot whale died after ingesting 17 pounds of trash in Thailand. Officials said he thought it was food.

After five days of fighting to save his life, rescuers held the heaving body of a male pilot whale as he slowly died after consuming 17 pounds of plastic bags.

The team discovered the animal barely alive on Monday, struggling to stay afloat and breathe in a canal near the Malaysian border, Thailand's department of marine and coastal resources said on Facebook. They deployed red umbrellas to shade him from the relentless sun and buoys to keep him afloat as veterinarians tried to help him eat and gave him medicine, staying in the water with him for 24 hours to try to keep him alive, officials said.

He threw up five plastic bags as rescuers tried to save the animal and "stabilize its illness but finally the whale died" on Friday afternoon, the department said.

During their autopsy, rescuers pulled more than 80 plastic bags from his stomach, weighing about 17 pounds. The heaps and piles of waste were so extensive they completely covered the operating room's blue floor and table.