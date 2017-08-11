A Teen Was Arrested After Her Baby Was Left Outside In A Trash Bag For Three Days

Officials say the 8-month-old baby girl is in stable condition after neighbors found her barely alive.

An 8-month-old baby that was left outside stuffed in a plastic trash bag for more than three days has been released from the hospital and placed in foster care, authorities said.

Seventeen-year-old Harriette Hoyt was charged last week with attempted murder after she allegedly wrapped her baby girl in a white trash bag and abandoned her outside a home in upstate New York on the afternoon of August 5, the Elmira Police Department said in a statement.



The baby, who had rashes over parts of her body, has now left the hospital and is now in foster care, Sgt. William Solt said on Wednesday.

Two sisters sitting on their porch last Tuesday afternoon initially thought they heard an animal rustling around behind their neighbor's house and went to investigate the "suspicious noise."

"I ran up and I saw the little legs dangling out of the bag," Kayla Seals told WETM. "So I said, 'You guys, it's a baby.'"

Seals said she then tore open the white trash bag and saw an 8-month-old baby girl, whose head was toward the bottom of the bag. She was barely breathing, covered in waste, and her eyes were closed, the woman said.

In shock, Seals immediately took the baby inside to clean her off and give her some water.