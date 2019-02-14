A Sports Store Is Going Out Of Business After Its Owner Boycotted Nike Over Its Kaepernick Campaign

A sports store in Colorado is going out of business after its owner decided to boycott Nike products to protest the company's advertising partnership with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Just five months after Stephen Martin touted that he was taking a stand against Nike, hanging "All Nike 1/2 Price" posters from the windows of his Prime Time Sports store in a mall in Colorado Springs, the owner announced that he could no longer afford to stay open.

In early September, Nike unveiled its new ad campaign starring Kaepernick, who, in 2016, spearheaded kneeling during the National Anthem before football games to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

The ad hones in on the former San Francisco 49ers player, who has remained a free agent since his controversial protest made NFL games a national and political issue, with the quote "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

The same day Nike launched its campaign, Martin decided to stop selling the brand, arguing that, unlike war heroes, Kaepernick doesn't "know sacrifice."

"We have a choice. We have a voice. And I am not choosing to be a NIKE dealer anymore. Everything NIKE 1/2 price until its all gone," the store owner wrote on Facebook.