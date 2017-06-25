At Least Seven People Died After A Crowded Tourist Boat Sank In Colombia

A woman lays flowers to honor the victims of the tourist boat accident on Sunday.

At least seven people are dead after a crowded tourist boat carrying about 160 people capsized Sunday afternoon in a reservoir near Medellin, Colombia.

Scuba divers are still searching for at least two people after they pulled the body of a woman from the water Monday morning, officials said. Search crews rescued 158 people after the multistory ferry crammed with passengers visiting the resort town of Guatape dramatically capsized.

"The boat is completely surrounded by glass, which makes it harder and more dangerous to work. It is very complex the search for water temperature and the visibility is zero," Luis Bernardo Morales, a local fire commander, told Spanish news outlet Efe.



One of the victims is the boat owner's daughter, Carlos Iván Márquez, director of the National Unit for the Management of Disaster Risk, told El Colombiano.



"She was accompanied by her daughter, fortunately the little girl was saved, but the woman of only 18 years of age was one of the fatal victims," Marquez said.

Prosecutors are treating the wrecked ferry as a crime scene and investigating whether the company that owned the boat was at fault, the Associated Press reported.

Shocking videos of the incident show the ferry, named El Almirante, rocking and submerging into the water as passengers scramble to the top floor. An armada of jet skis and recreational boats then surround the boat to help rescue the passengers.