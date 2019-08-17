A Man Wanted On Child Sex Assault Charges Disappeared 3 Years Ago. Police Just Found Him Living In A Bunker In The Woods.

Last year, a Wisconsin hunter discovered a door peeking out from behind some thick underbrush off a trail. After thinking about it for months, he decided to go back last week and see what it was all about.

Hours later, authorities arrested a fugitive wanted on multiple charges of incest, child sexual assault, and child pornography, who they said had been living in a self-made, solar-powered bunker for nearly four years.

Jeremiah Button had not been seen since he disappeared in February 2016, two weeks before he was supposed to stand trial on a slew of child sexual assault and child pornography charges.

The 44-year-old had been out on a $25,000 bond for about 18 months. Authorities say that during that time, Button had been building a small, wooden bunker tucked into the side of an embankment along the Ice Age Trail in the rural, woodsy Wisconsin town of Ringle.

Thomas Nelson, a hunter who has lived in Wausau his entire life, told WSAW-TV that he first stumbled across the brush-shrouded hideout in November. When he first noticed a door built into the earth, he bolted.

But he couldn't stop thinking about it. Months later, he retuned to the state-owned wilderness, retraced his steps, and pushed the door open.

"I come around the corner a bit and there he is, laying in his bed." Nelson said in an interview with the station. "I mean, I was shaking when I went in, I was shaking when I went out."



The hunter then called authorities and led them to the cave. When Marathon County Sheriff deputies arrived, Button was standoffish and refused to comply, Lt. Steven DeNovi told BuzzFeed News Friday night, adding that he was unarmed.

Finally, after nearly 20 minutes, he surrendered and told the officers he was wanted in a neighboring county. He proceeded to explain how he had been living in the woods for nearly four years.

"It's quite something. Definitely a new one," DeNovi, who has been with the Sheriff's office for about 16 years, said of the case.

According to authorities, who later interviewed Button after apprehending him inside his fort, the fugitive had chosen the area for its remoteness and proximity to a local landfill. He then spent months digging and building out his cave.

"This individual in particular was extremely crafty with going into the wilderness and going off the grid," DeNovi said.