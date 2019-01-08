A Man Has Been Arrested After 3 People Were Killed At A California Bowling Alley

Police said Reginald Wallace opened fire on people during a chaotic fight at a bowling alley near Los Angeles Friday night.

Damian Dovarganes / AP Police investigate the shooting at the Gable House Bowl in Torrance, California.

Police in the Southern California beach city of Torrance announced Monday that they have arrested the man who allegedly opened fire during a chaotic brawl at a bowling alley late Friday night, killing three people and injuring four others.

Shortly before midnight, two people got into an argument at Gable House Bowl in Torrance, which is about 15 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, officials said. The fight quickly swelled into a major scuffle, and that’s when the suspect, Reginald Wallace, pulled a handgun from his pocket and began firing into the tussling crowd, police said during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Jae C. Hong / AP Torrance Police Chief Eve Irvine walks past a photo of Reginald Wallace during a news conference.

Torrance Police Chief Eve Irvine said officials were still unsure whether the 47-year-old, who was “part of a larger group inside the bowling alley,” knew the victims.

Wallace spent 17 years in prison for a previous assault with a deadly weapon conviction, was released in 2017, and was still on probation, she said. He is currently being held at Los Angeles County jail without bail.

Videos posted on social media Friday night show several people diving into a fight, throwing punches, colliding into tables, and diving on top of one another. Then, shots ring out and women begin screaming.

The three men who died were all from Los Angeles and in their twenties. Their names are Robert Earl Meekins Jr., 28, Astin Kyle Edwards, 28, and Michael Di’Shawn Radford, 20, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities are still working on a motive, since, “from the video it’s hard to tell if he had intentions of who he wished to shoot,” Irvine said, adding that he did not reload his weapon. “We’ve never had an incident like this in the city of Torrance,” the police chief told reporters. “It’s tragic...and life-changing for so many people.”