A Driver Allegedly Swerved To Hit And Kill A Pregnant Mom Walking With Her 2-Year-Old

Police said Sierra Wilson Cahoon was pushing her son in a stroller when the driver targeted them in "an intentional act of violence."

Carson-Newman University

A Tennessee man was charged with murder after authorities said he intentionally swerved to hit pedestrians at random, killing a pregnant woman and her 2-year-old son as they were walking down the street. William David Phillips was driving his Chevrolet Impala down Main Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the small town of Jefferson City when he repeatedly swung his car onto the sidewalk to mow down pedestrians, according to Jefferson City police. The 33-year-old first hit and injured Tillman Gunter, a 61-year-old local man, sending him to a hospital, police said. Less than half a mile away, Phillips then plowed into Sierra Wilson Cahoon, a pregnant woman who was pushing her son Nolan in a stroller, killing them on the spot, police said. The car finally crashed into a fish hatchery, injuring an employee inside, police said in their release.



Jefferson County Sheriff

Investigators say that Phillips did not know any of the victims, calling the rampage "an intentional act of violence toward randomly chosen pedestrians."

Citing an arrest warrant, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported that Phillips told investigators that "a voice told him that he needed to go kill meth addicts so he began driving very fast." When he saw Cahoon and her toddler, Phillips reportedly said that "the voice told him that the baby stroller had meth in it so he intentionally drove into (the mother and child) ... killing them both," the arrest warrant said. "This act was done with premeditation." The 30-year-old expectant mother was an interior designer, devout Christian, and a self-described "beach bum at heart," according to her Facebook page. "We’re at a loss of words...Our hearts are completely shattered and our life will forever be changed," her sister, Cassidy Wilson, posted on Facebook. "Thank you for all the love, support and prayers shown to our family during this tragedy. Sierra, Nolan, and baby Cahoon will be extremely missed but forever in our hearts.❤️. -The Wilson Family."

Sierra Wilson Cahoon was married to Matt Cahoon, an assistant athletic trainer at a Carson-Newman University, a Christian school located less than a quarter-mile from the scene. The university set up a fund to help the families pay for the burials. "Our Carson-Newman Athletics and University family are heartbroken of this tragic loss. During this time of need, we are here for Matt and we are here to support the Wilson/Cahoon family," school athletic officials said in their statement.