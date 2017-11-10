A 3-Year-Old Died After Eating A Grilled Cheese Sandwich At Preschool And His Parents Want Answers

Elijah Silvera went into anaphylactic shock after a school worker gave him a grilled cheese sandwich despite knowing he was allergic to dairy products, his parents say.

Officials in New York City have shut down a preschool and launched an investigation after a 3-year-old died from what his parents say was an allergic reaction to a grilled cheese sandwich.

Last week, Elijah Silvera was playing at the Seventh Avenue Center for Family Services in Manhattan when a worker at the preschool gave him a grilled cheese to eat. The school had previously been given documentation stating Elijah "has a severe allergy to dairy" products, according to a GoFundMe page created by a family member.

On Wednesday, health officials shuttered the facility for failing to follow its written safety plan and inadequately supervising a child, said Christopher Miller, a spokesman for the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

"There is nothing more important than the safety of our children and we are deeply saddened by this tragedy," Miller said. "We will get to the bottom of what happened here. In the meantime, we closed the Center for Family Services and continuing to aggressively investigate what happened and whether the facility could have done something differently to prevent this tragedy."



After eating the sandwich, family members say that Elijah went into anaphylactic shock but the school did not seek emergency help. The New York City Fire Department told the New York Times that no emergency calls came from the center that day. Ruben Porras, a family member, said that the school called Elijah's mother, Dina Hawthorne, who rushed him to the hospital.