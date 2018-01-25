A 24-Year-Old White House Employee Is Leaving His High-Level Post After Lying About His Resume

Taylor Weyeneth had no experience in drug policy — or any real job experience at all — when he was appointed to a senior role in the White House's drug policy office.

A 24-year-old who somehow landed a senior role in the White House's drug policy office will resign at the end of the month after the Washington Post reported that he had basically no experience and had fudged his resume.

Soon after graduating from St. John's University in May 2016, Taylor Weyeneth rapidly rose through the ranks of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, which is responsible for coordinating anti-drug initiatives at a slew of federal agencies, including the Trump administration's new efforts to combat the US opioid epidemic.

In March, Weyeneth became the White House liaison to the drug office and adviser to the office's top official. Then in July, amid persistent staffing problems and departures, the then-23-year old was promoted to deputy chief of staff, according to his LinkedIn profile. At the time, Weyeneth's only other work experience after college was a stint working on Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Deputy White House press secretary Raj Shah confirmed Weyeneth's resignation Wednesday night, telling BuzzFeed News that "Mr. Weyeneth has decided to depart ONDCP at the end of the month."

