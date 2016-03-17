You Can Now Play Basketball On Facebook Messenger

In the past year Facebook has transformed Messenger into much more than a simple messaging service. It outfitted the app with maps, a virtual assistant, support for Uber rides, and for video calls as well. Now, it's adding a new game.

On Thursday, Facebook rolled out an update (a big one at 93.5MB) to Messenger that brings with it a simple pop-a-shot game. It's very easy to play. Just send a basketball emoji to a friend (or yourself) and tap it. Then swipe to shoot. If you're able to make 10 consecutive shots, the basket starts moving.

This is the second time Facebook has added a mini-game to Messenger. The app also supports Chess matches; Just type "@fbchess play" to start a match with a friend.







