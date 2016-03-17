BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

You Can Now Play Basketball On Facebook Messenger

tech

You Can Now Play Basketball On Facebook Messenger

March Madness! Sports!!

By Brendan Klinkenberg

Headshot of Brendan Klinkenberg

Brendan Klinkenberg

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 17, 2016, at 7:21 p.m. ET

BuzzFeed

In the past year Facebook has transformed Messenger into much more than a simple messaging service. It outfitted the app with maps, a virtual assistant, support for Uber rides, and for video calls as well. Now, it's adding a new game.

On Thursday, Facebook rolled out an update (a big one at 93.5MB) to Messenger that brings with it a simple pop-a-shot game. It's very easy to play. Just send a basketball emoji to a friend (or yourself) and tap it. Then swipe to shoot. If you're able to make 10 consecutive shots, the basket starts moving.

This is the second time Facebook has added a mini-game to Messenger. The app also supports Chess matches; Just type "@fbchess play" to start a match with a friend.



BuzzFeed


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT