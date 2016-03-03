You Can Now Complain To Apple On Twitter
Apple begins offering customer service via Twitter
Apple is ramping up its social media presence on Twitter. On Thursday morning, the company debuted a new "@AppleSupport" account dedicated to providing customer support and broadcasting tips and tricks about how to best use Apple products.
For Apple, whose Twitter accounts typically focus on products like Beats 1 and Apple Music, @applesupport is about as close as the company has gotten to a core social media presence. And the account is already very busy. Since launching at 5AM PT, the account has racked up more than 52,000 followers and fired off more than 500 responses to customers.
