BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Trump And Clinton Gave Speeches At The Same Time And Networks Only Covered Trump

news

Trump And Clinton Gave Speeches At The Same Time And Networks Only Covered Trump

Clinton's speech wasn't aired until after Trump was finished.

By Brendan Klinkenberg

Headshot of Brendan Klinkenberg

Brendan Klinkenberg

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 8, 2016, at 10:39 p.m. ET

Tonight, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump gave primary election speeches at the exact same time.

Lynne Sladky / AP
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Which posed a mighty choice to cable news networks: Cover the bombastic businessman or the former secretary of state?

Here was the answer:

clinton speaking. meanwhile
John Whitehouse @existentialfish

clinton speaking. meanwhile

Reply Retweet Favorite

Not one channel cut to Clinton's speech. (Trump's clocked in at 42 minutes long, by the way.)

Hillary getting 0 air time right now
Ethan Klapper @ethanklapper

Hillary getting 0 air time right now

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

The choice left people on both sides of the aisle fuming — even a Bernie Sanders supporter:

absolutely appalling that every network covered the guy hawking steaks instead of the former secretary of state.
mike casca @cascamike

absolutely appalling that every network covered the guy hawking steaks instead of the former secretary of state.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And a supporter of Mitt Romney, who is no fan of Trump's:

Welcome to our world https://t.co/7wtGk2TSP7
Bill Murphy @billmurphy

Welcome to our world https://t.co/7wtGk2TSP7

Reply Retweet Favorite

And Obama supporters:

This is the most disrespectful, bullshit thing I've seen. @HillaryClinton is speaking but networks don't cut from Trump promoting his steaks
ericajanes @ericajanes

This is the most disrespectful, bullshit thing I've seen. @HillaryClinton is speaking but networks don't cut from Trump promoting his steaks

Reply Retweet Favorite
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
CNBC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT