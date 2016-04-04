This Chainsaw-Wielding Drone Obliterates Snowmen
Death from above, Frosty!
Finnish drone enthusiasts have discovered an excellent new drone modification: A chainsaw.
For a flying death-machine, "Killer Drone" is decidedly simple.
And it is horrifically effective on snowmen ...
... And icicles.
Welcome to the future.
Brendan Klinkenberg is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
