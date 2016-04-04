BuzzFeed News

This Chainsaw-Wielding Drone Obliterates Snowmen

Death from above, Frosty!

By Brendan Klinkenberg

Posted on April 4, 2016, at 2:42 p.m. ET

Finnish drone enthusiasts have discovered an excellent new drone modification: A chainsaw.

The contraption is incredibly effective at decapitating snowmen. A video of it doing just that is an instant classic in the burgeoning genre of "doing crazy things with drones for YouTube."

For a flying death-machine, "Killer Drone" is decidedly simple.

It's a DJI Phantom, with a chainsaw attached.

And it is horrifically effective on snowmen ...

... And icicles.

A testament to human ingenuity!

Welcome to the future.

